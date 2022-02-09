EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The Vermilion County Bobcats hit the road for a special Wednesday game against the Evansville Thunderbolts.
Evansville took a 3-0 lead after the first period and went on to win 10-2.
Josh Koepplinger had both goals for Vermilion County with Ben Boukal getting a assist in one of them and Chase Perry had 22 saves in goal and Ben Churchfield had 13 saves.
The Bobcats return to the David S. Palmer Arena on Friday, when they will host the Quad City Storm.
