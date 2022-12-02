PEORIA — The first game for new Vermilion County Bobcats coach Chris Blaisius started well with a 2-1 lead after the first period on Friday against the Peoria Rivermen.
But the Bobcats could not hold on to that lead and would lose to the Rivermen 4-3.
TJ Sneath and Gianni Vitali scored in the first period for Vermilion County, while Aaron Ryback scored the last goal of the game in the third period. Vadim Vasjokin had two assists, while Ryback, Peter DiMartino each had one assist.
Brett Epp had 35 saves in goal for the Bobcats, who will play the Rivermen again on Saturday, this time at the David S. Palmer Arena.
