DANVILLE — The Vermilion County Bobcats took the early lead against the Evansville Thunderbolts, but could not hold on to the lead as the Bobcats lost 4-1 on Friday at the David S. Palmer Arena.
Ray Pigozzi scored the first goal of the game for Vermilion County with assists from Connor Graham and Dakota Ulmer.
Ben Churchfield had 28 saves in goal for the Bobcats, who will go on the road on Saturday against the Knoxville Ice Bears.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.