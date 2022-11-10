MOLINE — The Vermilion County Bobcats hit the road on Thursday in their first game since Oct. 29 and were looking for a two-game winning streak.
The Bobcats were playing the Quad City Storm, the team they beat on Oct. 29, but the Storm prevailed with a 4-1 win on Thursday.
Adam Eby scored the first goal of the game for Vermilion County in the first period and was assisted by Justin Portillo. But Quad City would tie it up later in the first and would score a goal in the second and two in the third.
Sean Kuhn had 45 saves in goal for the Bobcats, who will play the Storm again on Friday.
