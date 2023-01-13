MOLINE — The Vermilion County Bobcats hit the road on Friday to play the Quad City Storm.
The Bobcats hung tough with the Storm for the first two periods, but Quad City scored two goals in the third period to win 4-2.
Brendan Murphy and Davis Kirkendall each had a goal for Vermilion County, while Austin Albrecht, TJ Sneath and Gianni Vitali each had one assist and Brett Epp had 45 saves.
The Bobcats will play the Storm again on Saturday, this time at the David S. Palmer Arena with a 7 p.m. start.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.