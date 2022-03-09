DANVILLE — The Vermilion County Bobcats has a special home game on Wednesday against the Peoria Rivermen.
The Rivermen scored the first four goals and would go on to win the game 9-2 at the David S. Palmer Arena.
Houston Wilson and Brent Jones each had a goal for Vermilion County, while Connor Chilton and Connor Graham each had one assist, Chase Perry had 34 saves in goal and Ben Churchfield had 12 saves.
The Bobcats will hit the road this weekend, playing the Huntsville Havoc Friday and Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.