DANVILLE — The Vermilion County Bobcats returned to the David S. Palmer Arena on Friday to look for their second straight win.
While the game started off good for the Bobcats, it ended with the Knoxville Ice Dogs winning 7-1.
The Bobcats scored first as Davis Kirkendall scored on an assist from Gianni Vitali, but the Ice Dogs would go up 2-1 at the end of the first period and go from there.
Brett Epp had 29 saves in goal for the Bobcats, who will face the Ice Dogs again on Saturday at the Palmer Arena.
