KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In the final game of their road trip, the Vermilion County Bobcats traveled to Knoxville to play the Ice Bears.
Knoxville scored the first seven goals of the game and ended up with a 9-3 win on Friday.
Vermilion County did all of its scoring in the third period as Adam Vannelli, Egor Borshchev and Mitch Atkins each had goals. Atkins also had two assists, while Borshchev, Bret Parker, Dakota Ulmer and Ben Boukal each had one assist.
Thomas Proudlock had 23 saves in goal while Colin Kaczperski had three saves.
The Bobcats return to the David S. Palmer Arena on Saturday to face the Ice Bears again. The game will start at 7 p.m.
