HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Vermilion County Bobcats hit the road on Friday to take on the Huntsville Havoc.
The Bobcats found a way to tie the Havoc in the third period, but Huntsville would score two goals in the third to get a 4-2 win.
Alex Borowiec and Levi Cudmore each had a goal for Vermilion County, while Mitch Atkins, Justin Portillo, Brett Radford and Troy Murray each had an assist and Chase Perry had 41 saves in goal.
The Bobcats will stay in Huntsville on Saturday to play the Havoc.
