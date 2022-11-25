DANVILLE — The Vermilion County Bobcats once again scored first, but could not hold on to a lead as they lost to the Birmingham Bulls 3-2 on Friday.
After a scoreless first period, Gianni Vitali scored on an assist from TJ Sneath, but Birmingham scored the next three goals for a 3-1 lead after the second period.
Vadim Vasjokin scored on assists from Egor Borschev and Aaron Ryback, but Vermilion County could not come back.
Brett Epp had 28 saves in goal for the Bobcats, who will face Birmingham again Saturday at the David S. Palmer Arena.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.