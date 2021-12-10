DANVILLE — The Vermilion County Bobcats returned to the David S. Palmer Arena on Friday to start a two-game series with the Birmingham Bulls.
The Bobcats fought hard, but fell to the Bulls 2-0.
Joseph Deveny and CJ Hayes scored goals for Birmingham, while Hayden Stewart had 24 saves in goal
Ben Churchfield had 23 saves in goal for the Bobcats, who will face Birmingham again on Saturday at the Palmer Arena. The game will start at 7 p.m.
