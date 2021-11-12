ROANOKE, Va. — The Vermilion County Bobcats scored the most goals in their short history on Friday.
But unfortunately, the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs scored more as they beat the Bobcats 6-3.
The Yard Dawgs had a 3-0 lead in the first period and made it 4-0 in the second before Vermilion County got on the board on a goal from Zach White.
White would score again to lead off the third and Dominick Horvath scored to close the game to 4-3.
But Roanoke scored the last two goals of the game to leave with the win.
Joey Strada had two assists for the Bobcats, while White, Dakota Ulmer, Nicholas Gullo and Dante Juris each had an assist. Brian Wilson had 43 saves.
The Bobcats will face the Rail Yard Dawgs again on Saturday.
