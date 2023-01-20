DANVILLE — The Vermilion County Bobcats returned to the David S. Palmer Arena on Friday against the Evansville Thunderbolts.
The Bobcats scored three goals in the second period to tie things up at 3-3 and both teams scored in the third to send the game at overtime with a 4-4 score.
In the end, the Thunderbolts scored just over a minute into overtime for a 5-4 win.
Austin Albrecht had a goal and three assists for the Bobcats, while Gianni Vitali had a goal and an assist, Peter DiMartino and Adam Eby each had a goal while Brendan Murphy had three assists.
Brett Epp had 33 saves in goal for the Bobcats, who will host the Quad City Storm on Saturday at Palmer Arena.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.