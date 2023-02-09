DANVILLE — After just over a season and a half, the Vermilion County Bobcats' existence as a team has ended.
The team announced on Thursday that they ceased operations effective immediately.
"Regretfully, the Bobcats have ceased operations,” said Bobcats owner Ellen Tully. “It is a sad day for hockey fans in Danville, but I want to personally thank them for their loyalty to the Bobcats over the past two seasons.”
The announcement ended a week where the Bobcats were put into a national spotlight but for the wrong reasons. The Bobcats forfeited Sunday's game with the Quad City Storm and the Storm's Twitter post of that forfeit ended up being mentioned on ESPN and even an Associated Press story.
The last game the team played was on Jan. 22 in a 5-2 loss to the Peoria Rivermen. The Bobcats then had over a week off before Sunday's game with the Storm. During that time, head coach Chris Blaisius and office personnel left the team and there were rumors of players not getting paid.
The team was founded in early 2021 and got a three-year lease from the David S. Palmer Arena. Instead of just representing Danville, Tully said at the time that she wanted to represent all of Vermilion County.
“We wanted it to be bigger than Danville. We want it to encompass the areas in the county and outlying areas,” Tully said. “We want it to be a rallying point for those areas and give them something to be proud of. This is Bobcat country and our rivals have to drive down I-74 and play us before going down south.”
During the summer of that year, the Arena's locker rooms were re-done and there were improvements made to the Arena, including a new video board.
The first game for the team was delayed a week, but when the Bobcats played its first game on Nov. 5, 2021. While the team lost 5-0 to the Evansville Thunderbolts, 2,789 fans packed the Arena to see the new hockey team and the play in the Southern Professional Hockey League, which was a little faster than the ECHL of the Danville Dashers.
The year went on as the Bobcats ended up high in season capacity percentage, but with how small the Arena is compared to the other teams in the SPHL, it was tough to gauge how successful the first season was as the team went 5-46 with five overtime losses.
As the second season began, there were issues between the Bobcats and the Arena as the team issued a lawsuit against the Arena’s operator, the Vermilion County Metropolitan Exposition Auditorium and Office Building Authority.
The lawsuit, which was filed in March and amended in August, claimed persistent problems with the ice kept it from being ready for skating. It also claimed that arena management failed to train staff members to operate a ice resurfacing machine which was purchased last year. Similar issues moved the first home game of last season from October to November and has caused problems with practices and other events the Bobcats host.
There is no new information about the lawsuit at this time.
The Arena board itself was going through changes after firing former General Manager Joe Dunagan during the summer. The Arena is still without a permanent GM.
After three coaching changes in the first season, there were one more in the second season as T.J. Sarcona started the season before Blaisius took over. The Bobcats were 4-24 with two overtime losses and was in last place in the division.
With the closure, there were still 10 home games left for the Bobcats. There has not been any announcement from the team or the Arena about that. On its Facebook page, it just talks about refunds for Sunday's game.
The SPHL went quickly into action to cover up games that the Bobcats were supposed to play this weekend. The Birmingham Bulls will replace Vermilion County as the opponent for the Huntsville Havoc’s home game on Friday, while the he Knoxville Ice Bears will replace Vermilion County as the opponent for Birmingham’s home game on Saturday.
Finally, after playing there Friday, the Macon Mayhem will remain in Fayetteville for the game on Saturday against the Marksmen.
Additional schedule changes will be announced at a later date.
