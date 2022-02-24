DANVILLE — The Vermilion County Bobcats have had some tough battles with the Peoria Rivermen as of late.
On Thursday, the Bobcats won one of them.
Mitch Atkins scored in overtime to lead Vermilion County to a 2-1 win over Peoria at the David S. Palmer Arena.
Jeff Eppright got things going in the first period with a goal, that was assisted by Christian Faggas. Peoria would tie things up with a goal by Mitchell McPherson.
Faggas would also assist Atkins in overtime for the winning goal.
Chase Perry had 34 saves in goal for the Bobcats, who will face the Rivermen in Peoria on Sunday.
