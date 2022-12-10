DANVILLE — After a wild week last week, new Vermilion County Bobcats coach Chris Blaisius is starting to find his footing.
Blaisius just joined the team before Thanksgiving week to observe the team and help out in their trip to Fayetteville, N.C. on Nov. 18 and 19th
“I served as a driver, but I was also sent as an observer,” Blaisius said. “I am also a paramedic, so I was there to help our trainer Hayley Cruz and also see what can be fixed. I gave out my feedback and they wanted me to come on board as an advisor and assistant.”
The Bobcats then returned home for Thanksgiving week, where they lost all of their games and then fired coach TJ Sarcona.
“TJ welcomed the help and I helped him with the four games in five days,” Blaisius said. “That Sunday after we lost to Evansville, I was informed that there was going to be a coaching change., It has been a whirlwind and I never expected this. I came on board to help and six days later I was the coach. I didn’t plan on that or discussed that with TJ. It was disappointing to see a person lose their job, but I was approached and you have to be all in.”
Blaisius, who has coaching experience in the NAHL and NA3HL, said that putting in schedules and structure can only help in improving the Bobcats’ 2-13 record.
“I think it started with having discussions with (Bobcats owner) Ellen Tully. I just offered my visions and what I could improve and bring to the table,” Blaisuis said. “I had basically been around them for 10 days and there is talent and good people here and I saw a lack of structure with planning and you have to have a foundation. So I have been putting up things like an road trip itinerary and practice schedule.
“With my medical background, you have to have a foundation of structure or you are not going to have a chance. We brought in some new players who are going to fit culture-wise and you have to upgrade talent with our record.”
In his first weekend of action, the Bobcats lost 4-3 and 8-1 to the Peoria Rivermen and 4-3 to the Evansville Thunderbolts. During that time, he kept tabs on players to see where they can fit in his system
“For a road game, tied 2-2 going into the third with Peoria and 4-3 with a few minutes to go with a chance to tie, I was happy. It is the second place team in the league, so I was pleased. Saturday night, we ran into a buzzsaw, They were really good and we were not experienced and that is a bad combination.
“On Sunday, we fell behind and tied it up with six minutes and then you have a break. I am impressed with how the guys held up to the systematic structure and I wanted to be fair and ran with the group we had and you make evaluations. I gave them seven games and two weeks of practices and who is part of the core and rebuild effort.”
This week, the Bobcats added left wing Jimmy Elser and defensemen Brian Kerrigan, Roy Kanda and Sam Turner to help as the Bobcats prepare for their only game this weekend tonight against Evansville at 7 p.m. Blaisius said that preparing for just one opponent has helped in his transition.
“You are dialed into one opponent and it is one that you played on Sunday, so pre-game scouring was easy and you don’t have to watch a lot of film,” Blaisius said. “I don’t think we are far off, I think it is rebuilding chemistry with the team and getting them up to speed and I feel we are a better team than last week with the additions. Playing one game this week fits well because we play three games at home next week and I got a lot of time to work with them and this game will be a measuring stick of what we have.”
The Bobcats will return to the David S. Palmer Arena to play Knoxville Dec. 16 and 17 and Peoria on Dec. 18. Blaisius hopes that local hockey fans can give him and the team another chance to prove themselves.
“I am excited to be part of the team and part of the community. Attendance has been a little thin and we want to encourage fans to come out and they will see an improved product and a team that is willing to work hard. We have guys in youth hockey and going to the schools.
“We just want to do things the right way and it is the only way I know. We want the Vermilion County community to be proud of us win or lose. We want to put up a product that they can be proud of.”
