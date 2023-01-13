SOUTHERN PROFESSIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
All Times Central
Team W L OTL SOL Pts
Roanoke 18 7 1 1 38
Birmingham 17 9 1 0 35
Peoria 16 7 2 0 34
Evansville 16 11 2 0 34
Huntsville 16 9 1 1 34
Knoxville 15 9 1 2 33
Fayetteville 15 11 2 0 32
Quad City 13 13 1 0 26
Pensacola 13 13 0 0 26
Macon 4 17 2 0 10
Vermilion County 4 20 1 0 9
Friday, Jan. 6
Roanoke 8, Macon 3
Huntsville 8, Knoxville 5
Birmingham 5, Pensacola 2
Fayetteville 6, Quad City 3
Vermilion County 4, Peoria 2
Saturday, Jan. 7
Roanoke 3, Macon 0
Knoxville 4, Huntsville 1
Birmingham 1, Pensacola 0
Evansville 6, Peoria 2
Fayetteville 2, Quad City 0
Sunday, Jan. 8
Fayetteville 4, Quad City 2
Peoria 3, Vermilion County 1
Wednesday, Jan. 11
Huntsville 4, Evansville 1
Friday, Jan. 13
Roanoke 3, Fayetteville 2
Birmingham 6, Evansville 4
Pensacola 4, Huntsville 3, SO
Quad City 4, Vermilion County 2
Knoxville 6, Peoria 4
Saturday, Jan. 14
Roanoke at Fayetteville, 5 p.m.
Evansville at Huntsville, 7 p.m.
Quad City at Vermilion County, 7 p.m.
Birmingham at Pensacola, 7:05 p.m.
Knoxville at Peoria, 7:15 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 15
Knoxville at Peoria, 3:15 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 16
Huntsville at Birmingham, 1 p.m.
Macon at Pensacola, 4:05 p.m.
