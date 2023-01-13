SPHL Logo

Team W L OTL SOL Pts

Roanoke 18 7 1 1 38

Birmingham 17 9 1 0 35

Peoria 16 7 2 0 34

Evansville 16 11 2 0 34

Huntsville 16 9 1 1 34

Knoxville 15 9 1 2 33

Fayetteville 15 11 2 0 32

Quad City 13 13 1 0 26

Pensacola 13 13 0 0 26

Macon 4 17 2 0 10

Vermilion County 4 20 1 0 9

Friday, Jan. 6

Roanoke 8, Macon 3

Huntsville 8, Knoxville 5

Birmingham 5, Pensacola 2

Fayetteville 6, Quad City 3

Vermilion County 4, Peoria 2

Saturday, Jan. 7

Roanoke 3, Macon 0

Knoxville 4, Huntsville 1

Birmingham 1, Pensacola 0

Evansville 6, Peoria 2

Fayetteville 2, Quad City 0

Sunday, Jan. 8

Fayetteville 4, Quad City 2

Peoria 3, Vermilion County 1

Wednesday, Jan. 11

Huntsville 4, Evansville 1

Friday, Jan. 13

Roanoke 3, Fayetteville 2 

Birmingham 6, Evansville 4

Pensacola 4, Huntsville 3, SO 

Quad City 4, Vermilion County 2

Knoxville 6, Peoria 4

Saturday, Jan. 14

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 5 p.m.

Evansville at Huntsville, 7 p.m.

Quad City at Vermilion County, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 7:05 p.m.

Knoxville at Peoria, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 15

Knoxville at Peoria, 3:15 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 16

Huntsville at Birmingham, 1 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 4:05 p.m.

