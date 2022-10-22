SPHL Logo

All Times Central

East Division

Team W L OTL SOL Pts

Huntsville 1 0 0 0 2

Birmingham 1 0 0 0 2

Knoxville 1 0 0 0 2

Quad City 1 0 0 0 2

Roanoke 1 0 0 0 2

Evansville 0 1 0 0 0

Fayetteville 0 1 0 0 0

Macon 0 1 0 0 0

Pensacola 0 1 0 0 0

Peoria 0 1 0 0 0

Vermilion County 0 1 0 0 0

Thursday, Oct. 20

Huntsville 6, Pensacola 4

Friday, Oct. 21

Roanoke 4, Fayetteville 2

Huntsville 4, Macon 0

Knoxville 4, Evansville 2

Birmingham 4, Vermilion County 1

Quad City 6, Peoria 2

Saturday, Oct. 22

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 5 p.m.

Knoxville at Evansville, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Vermilion County, 7 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 7:05 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Vermilion County at Evansville, 10 a.m.

