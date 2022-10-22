SPHL
SOUTHERN PROFESSIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
All Times Central
East Division
Team W L OTL SOL Pts
Huntsville 1 0 0 0 2
Birmingham 1 0 0 0 2
Knoxville 1 0 0 0 2
Quad City 1 0 0 0 2
Roanoke 1 0 0 0 2
Evansville 0 1 0 0 0
Fayetteville 0 1 0 0 0
Macon 0 1 0 0 0
Pensacola 0 1 0 0 0
Peoria 0 1 0 0 0
Vermilion County 0 1 0 0 0
Thursday, Oct. 20
Huntsville 6, Pensacola 4
Friday, Oct. 21
Roanoke 4, Fayetteville 2
Huntsville 4, Macon 0
Knoxville 4, Evansville 2
Birmingham 4, Vermilion County 1
Quad City 6, Peoria 2
Saturday, Oct. 22
Roanoke at Fayetteville, 5 p.m.
Knoxville at Evansville, 7 p.m.
Birmingham at Vermilion County, 7 p.m.
Macon at Pensacola, 7:05 p.m.
Quad City at Peoria, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Vermilion County at Evansville, 10 a.m.
