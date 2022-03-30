SPHL Logo

SPHL

SOUTHERN PROFESSIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

All Times Central

East Division

Team W L OTL SOL Pts

x-Knoxville 39 9 2 2 82

x-Huntsville 39 11 1 1 80

x-Peoria 36 9 3 4 79

x-Fayetteville 36 14 1 0 74

x-Quad City 29 15 5 4 67

x-Pensacola 27 16 5 1 60

x-Evansville 26 23 1 0 53

Roanoke 22 23 3 4 51

Birmingham 15 30 5 1 36

Macon 9 36 2 3 23

Vermilion County 5 42 5 0 15

x-clinched playoff position

Friday, March 25

Roanoke 4, Huntsville 2

Macon 5, Vermilion County 0

Knoxville 4, Birmingham 3

Fayetteville 4, Pensacola 2

Peoria 5, Evansville 2

Saturday, March 26

Vermilion County 3, Macon 2

Roanoke 3, Huntsville 1

Knoxville 6, Birmingham 4 

Pensacola 3, Fayetteville 0

Peoria 3, Quad City 2, OT

Sunday, March 27

Peoria 9, Quad City 4

Fayetteville 3, Pensacola 1

Thursday, March 31

Macon at Pensacola, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Birmingham, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 1

Knoxville at Roanoke, 6:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Huntsville, 7 p.m.

Quad City at Vermilion County, 7 p.m.

Evansville at Pensacola, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, April 2

Birmingham at Macon, 5:30 p.m.

Knoxville at Roanoke, 6 p.m.

Fayetteville at Huntsville, 7 p.m.

Evansville at Pensacola, 7:05 p.m.

Vermilion County at Peoria, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, April 3

Quad City at Peoria, 3:15 p.m.

Thursday, April 7

Vermilion County at Evansville, 7 p.m.

