SPHL
SOUTHERN PROFESSIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
All Times Central
East Division
Team W L OTL SOL Pts
x-Knoxville 39 9 2 2 82
x-Huntsville 39 11 1 1 80
x-Peoria 36 9 3 4 79
x-Fayetteville 36 14 1 0 74
x-Quad City 29 15 5 4 67
x-Pensacola 27 16 5 1 60
x-Evansville 26 23 1 0 53
Roanoke 22 23 3 4 51
Birmingham 15 30 5 1 36
Macon 9 36 2 3 23
Vermilion County 5 42 5 0 15
x-clinched playoff position
Friday, March 25
Roanoke 4, Huntsville 2
Macon 5, Vermilion County 0
Knoxville 4, Birmingham 3
Fayetteville 4, Pensacola 2
Peoria 5, Evansville 2
Saturday, March 26
Vermilion County 3, Macon 2
Roanoke 3, Huntsville 1
Knoxville 6, Birmingham 4
Pensacola 3, Fayetteville 0
Peoria 3, Quad City 2, OT
Sunday, March 27
Peoria 9, Quad City 4
Fayetteville 3, Pensacola 1
Thursday, March 31
Macon at Pensacola, 7:05 p.m.
Evansville at Birmingham, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, April 1
Knoxville at Roanoke, 6:05 p.m.
Birmingham at Macon, 6:30 p.m.
Fayetteville at Huntsville, 7 p.m.
Quad City at Vermilion County, 7 p.m.
Evansville at Pensacola, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, April 2
Birmingham at Macon, 5:30 p.m.
Knoxville at Roanoke, 6 p.m.
Fayetteville at Huntsville, 7 p.m.
Evansville at Pensacola, 7:05 p.m.
Vermilion County at Peoria, 7:15 p.m.
Sunday, April 3
Quad City at Peoria, 3:15 p.m.
Thursday, April 7
Vermilion County at Evansville, 7 p.m.
