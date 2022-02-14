SPHL Logo

East Division

Team W L OTL SOL Pts

Huntsville 29 8 1 1 60

Knoxville 28 8 1 2 59

Peoria 25 5 2 4 56

Quad City 22 8 4 4 52

Fayetteville 25 10 1 0 51

Roanoke 17 13 2 4 40

Pensacola 17 14 4 1 39

Evansville 19 18 1 0 39

Birmingham 11 22 4 0 26

Macon 6 25 1 2 15

Vermilion County 3 28 4 0 10

Saturday, Feb. 5

Roanoke 5, Knoxville 1

Evansville 7, Vermilion County 0

Huntsville 2, Birmingham 1

Pensacola 5, Macon 4, SO

Peoria 2, Quad City 1, OT

Sunday, Feb. 6

Quad City 3, Peoria 2, OT

Evansville 2, Vermilion County 1

Wednesday, Feb. 9

Evansville 10, Vermilion County 2

Thursday, Feb. 10

Peoria 3, Knoxville 2

Friday, Feb. 11

Fayetteville 7, Roanoke 2

Huntsville 3, Peoria 2, SO

Quad City 6, Vermilion County 2

Knoxville 4, Pensacola 1

Birmingham 2, Evansville 1, OT

Saturday, Feb. 12

Fayetteville 5, Roanoke 4 

Birmingham 3, Evansville 1

Peoria 3, Huntsville 0

Knoxville 2, Pensacola 1

Quad City 4, Vermilion County 3, OT

Thursday, Feb. 17

Knoxville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

