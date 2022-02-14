SPHL
SOUTHERN PROFESSIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
All Times Central
East Division
Team W L OTL SOL Pts
Huntsville 29 8 1 1 60
Knoxville 28 8 1 2 59
Peoria 25 5 2 4 56
Quad City 22 8 4 4 52
Fayetteville 25 10 1 0 51
Roanoke 17 13 2 4 40
Pensacola 17 14 4 1 39
Evansville 19 18 1 0 39
Birmingham 11 22 4 0 26
Macon 6 25 1 2 15
Vermilion County 3 28 4 0 10
Saturday, Feb. 5
Roanoke 5, Knoxville 1
Evansville 7, Vermilion County 0
Huntsville 2, Birmingham 1
Pensacola 5, Macon 4, SO
Peoria 2, Quad City 1, OT
Sunday, Feb. 6
Quad City 3, Peoria 2, OT
Evansville 2, Vermilion County 1
Wednesday, Feb. 9
Evansville 10, Vermilion County 2
Thursday, Feb. 10
Peoria 3, Knoxville 2
Friday, Feb. 11
Fayetteville 7, Roanoke 2
Huntsville 3, Peoria 2, SO
Quad City 6, Vermilion County 2
Knoxville 4, Pensacola 1
Birmingham 2, Evansville 1, OT
Saturday, Feb. 12
Fayetteville 5, Roanoke 4
Birmingham 3, Evansville 1
Peoria 3, Huntsville 0
Knoxville 2, Pensacola 1
Quad City 4, Vermilion County 3, OT
Thursday, Feb. 17
Knoxville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.
