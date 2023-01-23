SPHL Logo

SOUTHERN PROFESSIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

All Times Central

Team W L OTL SOL Pts

Peoria 21 7 2 0 44

Roanoke 20 8 1 1 42

Huntsville 20 10 1 1 42

Birmingham 19 11 1 0 39

Knoxville 18 11 1 2 39

Evansville 18 13 2 0 38

Fayetteville 15 14 2 0 32

Pensacola 16 14 0 0 32

Quad City 15 15 1 0 30

Macon 4 21 2 0 10

Vermilion County 4 23 2 0 10

Friday, Jan. 13

Roanoke 3, Fayetteville 2

Birmingham 6, Evansville 4

Pensacola 4, Huntsville 3, SO

Quad City 4, Vermilion County 2

Knoxville 6, Peoria 4

Saturday, Jan. 14

Roanoke 3, Fayetteville 2

Huntsville 8, Evansville 2

Quad City 4, Vermilion County 1

Birmingham 3, Pensacola 0

Peoria 5, Knoxville 2.

Sunday, Jan. 15

Peoria 6, Knoxville 2

Monday, Jan. 16

Huntsville 6, Birmingham 3

Pensacola 7, Macon 1

Thursday, Jan. 19

Peoria 4, Quad City 1 

Knoxville 5, Fayetteville 2

Friday, Jan. 20

Roanoke 5, Birmingham 4

Huntsville 4, Fayetteville 3

Evansville 5, Vermilion County 4, OT

Pensacola 5, Macon 2

Peoria 5, Quad City 0

Saturday, Jan. 21

Birmingham 4, Roanoke 1

Knoxville 4, Evansville 2 

Huntsville 4, Fayetteville 2 

Quad City 9, Vermilion County 1.

Pensacola 4, Macon 3 

Sunday, Jan. 22

Knoxville 6, Macon 5

Evansville 3, Huntsville 1

Peoria 5, Vermilion County 2

Tags

Trending Video