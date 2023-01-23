SOUTHERN PROFESSIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
All Times Central
Team W L OTL SOL Pts
Peoria 21 7 2 0 44
Roanoke 20 8 1 1 42
Huntsville 20 10 1 1 42
Birmingham 19 11 1 0 39
Knoxville 18 11 1 2 39
Evansville 18 13 2 0 38
Fayetteville 15 14 2 0 32
Pensacola 16 14 0 0 32
Quad City 15 15 1 0 30
Macon 4 21 2 0 10
Vermilion County 4 23 2 0 10
Friday, Jan. 13
Roanoke 3, Fayetteville 2
Birmingham 6, Evansville 4
Pensacola 4, Huntsville 3, SO
Quad City 4, Vermilion County 2
Knoxville 6, Peoria 4
Saturday, Jan. 14
Roanoke 3, Fayetteville 2
Huntsville 8, Evansville 2
Quad City 4, Vermilion County 1
Birmingham 3, Pensacola 0
Peoria 5, Knoxville 2.
Sunday, Jan. 15
Peoria 6, Knoxville 2
Monday, Jan. 16
Huntsville 6, Birmingham 3
Pensacola 7, Macon 1
Thursday, Jan. 19
Peoria 4, Quad City 1
Knoxville 5, Fayetteville 2
Friday, Jan. 20
Roanoke 5, Birmingham 4
Huntsville 4, Fayetteville 3
Evansville 5, Vermilion County 4, OT
Pensacola 5, Macon 2
Peoria 5, Quad City 0
Saturday, Jan. 21
Birmingham 4, Roanoke 1
Knoxville 4, Evansville 2
Huntsville 4, Fayetteville 2
Quad City 9, Vermilion County 1.
Pensacola 4, Macon 3
Sunday, Jan. 22
Knoxville 6, Macon 5
Evansville 3, Huntsville 1
Peoria 5, Vermilion County 2
