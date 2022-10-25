SPHL
SOUTHERN PROFESSIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
All Times Central
East Division
Team W L OTL SOL Pts
Huntsville 2 0 0 0 4
Birmingham 2 0 0 0 4
Quad City 2 0 0 0 4
Evansville 2 1 0 0 4
Knoxville 1 1 0 0 2
Roanoke 1 1 0 0 2
Fayetteville 1 1 0 0 2
Pensacola 1 1 0 0 2
Vermilion County 0 2 1 0 1
Macon 0 2 0 0 0
Peoria 0 2 0 0 0
Thursday, Oct. 20
Huntsville 6, Pensacola 4
Friday, Oct. 21
Roanoke 4, Fayetteville 2
Huntsville 4, Macon 0
Knoxville 4, Evansville 2
Birmingham 4, Vermilion County 1
Quad City 6, Peoria 2
Saturday, Oct. 22
Fayetteville 5, Roanoke 1
Evansville 4, Knoxville 3
Birmingham 8, Vermilion County 4
Pensacola 5, Macon 3
Quad City 2, Peoria 1
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Evansville 2, Vermilion County 1, OT
Friday, Oct. 28
Roanoke at Macon, 6:30 p.m.
Fayetteville at Knoxville, 6:35 p.m.
Birmingham at Huntsville, 7 p.m.
Quad City at Vermilion County, 7 p.m.
Evansville at Peoria, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Roanoke at Macon, 6:30 p.m.
Knoxville at Birmingham, 7 p.m.
Quad City at Vermilion County, 7 p.m.
Huntsville at Pensacola, 7:05 p.m.
Evansville at Peoria, 7:15 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 30
Evansville at Quad City, 2 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 3
Pensacola at Huntsville, 7 p.m.
