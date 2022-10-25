SPHL Logo

All Times Central

East Division

Team W L OTL SOL Pts

Huntsville 2 0 0 0 4

Birmingham 2 0 0 0 4

Quad City 2 0 0 0 4

Evansville 2 1 0 0 4

Knoxville 1 1 0 0 2

Roanoke 1 1 0 0 2

Fayetteville 1 1 0 0 2

Pensacola 1 1 0 0 2

Vermilion County 0 2 1 0 1

Macon 0 2 0 0 0

Peoria 0 2 0 0 0

Thursday, Oct. 20

Huntsville 6, Pensacola 4

Friday, Oct. 21

Roanoke 4, Fayetteville 2

Huntsville 4, Macon 0

Knoxville 4, Evansville 2

Birmingham 4, Vermilion County 1

Quad City 6, Peoria 2

Saturday, Oct. 22

Fayetteville 5, Roanoke 1

Evansville 4, Knoxville 3

Birmingham 8, Vermilion County 4

Pensacola 5, Macon 3

Quad City 2, Peoria 1

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Evansville 2, Vermilion County 1, OT

Friday, Oct. 28

Roanoke at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Knoxville, 6:35 p.m.

Birmingham at Huntsville, 7 p.m.

Quad City at Vermilion County, 7 p.m.

Evansville at Peoria, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Roanoke at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Knoxville at Birmingham, 7 p.m.

Quad City at Vermilion County, 7 p.m.

Huntsville at Pensacola, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Peoria, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Evansville at Quad City, 2 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 3

Pensacola at Huntsville, 7 p.m.

