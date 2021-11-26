SOUTHERN PROFESSIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
All Times Central
East Division
Team;W;L;OTW;OTL;Pts
Huntsville;14;1;1;0;28
Knoxville;11;2;0;1;23
Quad City;10;2;1;1;22
Fayetteville;10;4;0;0;20
Evansville;9;5;0;0;18
Pensacola;6;5;0;2;14
Roanoke;4;4;0;1;12
Peoria;5;3;0;2;12
Birmingham;2;9;0;4;8
Vermilion County;1;9;0;1;3
Macon;0;11;0;1;1
Wednesday, Nov. 24
Vermilion County 2, Peoria 1, SO
Roanoke 5, Fayetteville 2
Knoxville 5, Birmingham 0
Pensacola 6, Macon 4.
Thursday, Nov. 25
Huntsville 4, Birmingham 1
Friday, Nov. 26
Fayetteville 3, Roanoke 2
Evansville 3, Macon 0
Knoxville 2, Birmingham 0
Huntsville 5, Pensacola 2
Peoria 2, Quad City 0
Saturday, Nov. 27
Evansville at Macon, 5:30 p.m.
Vermilion County at Quad City, 7:10 p.m.
