SPHL Logo

SPHL

SOUTHERN PROFESSIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

All Times Central

East Division

Team W L OTL SOL Pts

x-Knoxville 42 10 2 2 88

x-Huntsville 41 13 1 1 84

x-Peoria 38 11 3 4 83

x-Fayetteville 40 14 1 0 82

x-Quad City 32 15 5 4 73

x-Pensacola 31 19 5 1 68

x-Evansville 28 26 2 0 58

x-Roanoke 23 24 4 5 55

Birmingham 18 32 5 1 42

Macon 10 40 3 3 26

Vermilion County 5 46 5 0 15

x-clinched playoff position

SPHL President's Cup Playoffs

First Round

No. 1 Knoxville vs. No. 8 Roanoke

Game 1 — Knoxville 4, Roanoke 1

Game 2 — Roanoke 5, Knoxville 1

Game 3  — Roanoke 3, Knoxville 1, Roanoke wins series 2-1

No. 2 Hunstville vs. No. 7 Evansville

Game 1 — Huntsville 5, Evansville 3

Game 2 — Huntsville 3, Evansville 2, OT, Huntsville wins series 2-0

No. 3 Peoria vs. No. 6 Pensacola

Game 1 — Peoria 6, Pensacola 3

Game 2 — Pensacola 6, Peoria 4

Game 3 — Peoria 4, Pensacola 2, Peoria wins series 2-1

No. 4 Fayetteville vs. No. 5 Quad City

Game 1 — Fayetteville 3, Quad City 2

Game 2 — Quad City 3, Fayetteville 1

Game 3  — Quad City 4, Fayetteville 2, Quad City wins series 2-0

Second Round

No. 2 Huntsville vs. No. 8 Roanoke

Game 1 — Roanoke 5, Huntsville 3

Game 2 — Roanoke 2, Huntsville 2, Roanoke wins series 2-0

No. 3 Peoria vs. No. 5 Quad City

Game 1 — Quad City 4, Peoria 1

Game 2 — Peoria 5, Quad City 1

Game 3  — Peoria 3, Quad City 2, Peoria wins series 2-1

Presidents Cup Championship Series

No. 3 Peoria vs. No. 8 Roanoke

Game 1 — Peoria 3, Roanoke 2, 

Game 2 — Peoria 7, Roanoke 3

Game 3 —  Peoria 3, Roanoke 2, Peoria wins series, 3-0

