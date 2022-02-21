SPHL
SOUTHERN PROFESSIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
All Times Central
East Division
Team W L OTL SOL Pts
x-Knoxville 30 8 2 2 64
x-Huntsville 30 9 1 1 62
Peoria 28 5 2 4 62
Quad City 24 8 4 4 56
Fayetteville 27 11 1 0 55
Pensacola 19 15 4 1 43
Roanoke 18 14 3 4 43
Evansville 19 20 1 0 39
Birmingham 13 23 4 0 30
Macon 6 28 1 2 15
Vermilion County 3 29 5 0 11
x-clinched playoff position
Thursday, Feb. 17
Knoxville 6, Macon 1.
Friday, Feb. 18
Pensacola 7, Roanoke 4
Fayetteville 6, Macon 2
Peoria 3, Vermilion County 2, OT
Quad City 4, Evansville 3
Huntsville 3, Birmingham 0
Saturday, Feb. 19
Birmingham 5, Macon 3
Pensacola 4, Roanoke 3, OT
Knoxville 4, Fayetteville 2
Quad City 5, Evansville 2
Peoria 4, Vermilion County 1
Sunday, Feb. 20
Fayetteville 2, Knoxville 1, OT
Roanoke 6, Pensacola 2
Peoria 5, Quad City 1
Birmingham 5, Huntsville 2
Tuesday, Feb. 22
Vermilion County at Evansville, 10 a.m.
Thursday, Feb. 24
Peoria at Vermilion County, 7 p.m.
