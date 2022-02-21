SPHL Logo

SPHL

SOUTHERN PROFESSIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

All Times Central

East Division

Team W L OTL SOL Pts

x-Knoxville 30 8 2 2 64

x-Huntsville 30 9 1 1 62

Peoria 28 5 2 4 62

Quad City 24 8 4 4 56

Fayetteville 27 11 1 0 55

Pensacola 19 15 4 1 43

Roanoke 18 14 3 4 43

Evansville 19 20 1 0 39

Birmingham 13 23 4 0 30

Macon 6 28 1 2 15

Vermilion County 3 29 5 0 11

x-clinched playoff position

Thursday, Feb. 17

Knoxville 6, Macon 1.

Friday, Feb. 18

Pensacola 7, Roanoke 4

Fayetteville 6, Macon 2

Peoria 3, Vermilion County 2, OT

Quad City 4, Evansville 3

Huntsville 3, Birmingham 0

Saturday, Feb. 19

Birmingham 5, Macon 3

Pensacola 4, Roanoke 3, OT

Knoxville 4, Fayetteville 2

Quad City 5, Evansville 2

Peoria 4, Vermilion County 1

Sunday, Feb. 20

Fayetteville 2, Knoxville 1, OT 

Roanoke 6, Pensacola 2

Peoria 5, Quad City 1

Birmingham 5, Huntsville 2

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Vermilion County at Evansville, 10 a.m.

Thursday, Feb. 24

Peoria at Vermilion County, 7 p.m.

