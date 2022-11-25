SPHL
SOUTHERN PROFESSIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
All Times Central
East Division
Team W L OTL SOL Pts
Evansville 8 4 2 0 18
Knoxville 8 3 0 1 17
Quad City 8 4 0 0 16
Peoria 7 3 1 0 15
Huntsville 7 5 0 0 14
Roanoke 6 4 1 1 14
Birmingham 7 4 0 0 14
Fayetteville 6 6 1 0 13
Pensacola 5 7 0 0 10
Vermilion County 2 8 1 0 5
Macon 1 8 1 0 3
Thursday, Nov. 17
Birmingham at Macon, postponed
Peoria 3, Knoxville 2
Friday, Nov. 18
Vermilion County 4, Fayetteville 3, OT
Peoria 4, Knoxville 3, SO
Pensacola 3, Macon 2, OT
Birmingham 6, Evansville 5, OT
Huntsville 2, Roanoke 1
Saturday, Nov. 19
Fayetteville 4, Vermilion County 1
Knoxville 5, Macon 3
Birmingham 4, Evansville 2
Peoria 7, Huntsville 3
Pensacola 2, Roanoke 0
Wednesday, Nov. 23
Knoxville 2, Roanoke 1, OT
Fayetteville 5, Macon 1
Quad City 3, Vermilion County 1
Huntsville 4, Pensacola 3
Evansville 4, Peoria 3, OT
Thursday, Nov. 24
Huntsville 2, Birmingham 1
Friday, Nov. 25
Knoxville 4, Pensacola 2
Roanoke 5, Fayetteville 1
Evansville 3, Huntsville 1
Birmingham 3, Vermilion County 2
Peoria 3, Quad City 0
Saturday, Nov. 26
Pensacola at Knoxville, 5 p.m.
Fayetteville at Macon, 5:30 p.m.
Birmingham at Vermilion County, 7 p.m.
Peoria at Quad City, 7:15 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 27
Pensacola at Macon, 3 p.m.
Evansville at Vermilion County, 4 p.m.
