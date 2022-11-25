SPHL Logo

All Times Central

East Division

Team W L OTL SOL Pts

Evansville 8 4 2 0 18

Knoxville 8 3 0 1 17

Quad City 8 4 0 0 16

Peoria 7 3 1 0 15

Huntsville 7 5 0 0 14

Roanoke 6 4 1 1 14

Birmingham 7 4 0 0 14

Fayetteville 6 6 1 0 13

Pensacola 5 7 0 0 10

Vermilion County 2 8 1 0 5

Macon 1 8 1 0 3

Thursday, Nov. 17

Birmingham at Macon, postponed

Peoria 3, Knoxville 2

Friday, Nov. 18

Vermilion County 4, Fayetteville 3, OT

Peoria 4, Knoxville 3, SO 

Pensacola 3, Macon 2, OT

Birmingham 6, Evansville 5, OT

Huntsville 2, Roanoke 1

Saturday, Nov. 19

Fayetteville 4, Vermilion County 1

Knoxville 5, Macon 3

Birmingham 4, Evansville 2

Peoria 7, Huntsville 3

Pensacola 2, Roanoke 0

Wednesday, Nov. 23

Knoxville 2, Roanoke 1, OT

Fayetteville 5, Macon 1

Quad City 3, Vermilion County 1

Huntsville 4, Pensacola 3

Evansville 4, Peoria 3, OT

Thursday, Nov. 24

Huntsville 2, Birmingham 1

Friday, Nov. 25

Knoxville 4, Pensacola 2

Roanoke 5, Fayetteville 1

Evansville 3, Huntsville 1

Birmingham 3, Vermilion County 2

Peoria 3, Quad City 0

Saturday, Nov. 26

Pensacola at Knoxville, 5 p.m.

Fayetteville at Macon, 5:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Vermilion County, 7 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 27

Pensacola at Macon, 3 p.m.

Evansville at Vermilion County, 4 p.m.

