SOUTHERN PROFESSIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
All Times Central
East Division
Team;W;L;OTW;OTL;Pts
Huntsville;15;2;1;1;31
Quad City;13;3;1;1;28
Knoxville;13;2;0;1;27
Fayetteville;11;6;0;0;22
Evansville;11;6;1;0;22
Pensacola;8;5;0;2;18
Roanoke;5;4;0;2;15
Peoria;5;3;0;3;14
Birmingham;2;12;0;4;8
Macon;2;13;0;1;5
Vermilion County;1;11;0;1;3
Thursday, Dec. 2
Macon 3, Birmingham 0
Friday, Dec. 3
Roanoke 6, Fayetteville 3
Evansville 4, Huntsville 3, OT
Pensacola 7, Macon 1
Quad City 5, Peoria 4, OT
Knoxville 6, Birmingham 4
Saturday, Dec. 4
Fayetteville 2, Roanoke 1, OT
Pensacola 4, Macon 0
Evansville 4, Birmingham 1
Huntsville 6, Vermilion County 2
Quad City 4, Peoria 3, SO
Sunday, Dec. 5
Knoxville 3, Fayetteville 0
Friday, Dec. 10
Roanoke at Macon, 6:30 p.m.
Birmingham at Vermilion County, 7 p.m.
Pensacola at Quad City, 7:10 p.m.
Knoxville at Peoria, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 11
Roanoke at Macon, 5:30 p.m.
Huntsville at Evansville, 7 p.m.
Birmingham at Vermilion County, 7 p.m.
Pensacola at Quad City, 7:10 p.m.
Knoxville at Peoria, 7:15 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 12
Pensacola at Quad City, 2:10 p.m.
