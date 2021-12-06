SPHL Logo

East Division

Team;W;L;OTW;OTL;Pts

Huntsville;15;2;1;1;31

Quad City;13;3;1;1;28

Knoxville;13;2;0;1;27

Fayetteville;11;6;0;0;22

Evansville;11;6;1;0;22

Pensacola;8;5;0;2;18

Roanoke;5;4;0;2;15

Peoria;5;3;0;3;14

Birmingham;2;12;0;4;8

Macon;2;13;0;1;5

Vermilion County;1;11;0;1;3

Thursday, Dec. 2

Macon 3, Birmingham 0

Friday, Dec. 3

Roanoke 6, Fayetteville 3

Evansville 4, Huntsville 3, OT

Pensacola 7, Macon 1

Quad City 5, Peoria 4, OT

Knoxville 6, Birmingham 4 

Saturday, Dec. 4

Fayetteville 2, Roanoke 1, OT

Pensacola 4, Macon 0

Evansville 4, Birmingham 1

Huntsville 6, Vermilion County 2

Quad City 4, Peoria 3, SO

Sunday, Dec. 5

Knoxville 3, Fayetteville 0

Friday, Dec. 10

Roanoke at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Vermilion County, 7 p.m.

Pensacola at Quad City, 7:10 p.m.

Knoxville at Peoria, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 11

Roanoke at Macon, 5:30 p.m.

Huntsville at Evansville, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Vermilion County, 7 p.m.

Pensacola at Quad City, 7:10 p.m.

Knoxville at Peoria, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 12

Pensacola at Quad City, 2:10 p.m.

 

