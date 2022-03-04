SPHL
SOUTHERN PROFESSIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
East Division
Team W L OTL SOL Pts
x-Peoria 31 6 3 4 69
x-Huntsville 33 9 1 1 68
x-Knoxville 32 9 2 2 68
x-Quad City 27 11 4 4 60
x-Fayetteville 29 13 1 0 59
Pensacola 22 15 5 1 50
Evansville 22 20 1 0 45
Roanoke 18 18 3 4 43
Birmingham 13 26 4 0 30
Macon 8 30 1 2 19
Vermilion County 4 33 5 0 13
x-clinched playoff position
Thursday, Feb. 24
Vermilion County 3, Peoria 2, OT
Friday, Feb. 25
Quad City 3, Fayetteville 1
Huntsville 5, Macon 0
Knoxville 5, Roanoke 4
Evansville 5, Peoria 2
Pensacola 4, Birmingham 2
Saturday, Feb. 26
Fayetteville 3, Quad City 2
Macon 4, Birmingham 0
Knoxville 6, Roanoke 1
Huntsville 2, Pensacola 1, OT
Sunday, Feb. 27
Fayetteville 7, Quad City 3
Peoria 5, Vermilion County 0
Tuesday, March 1
Quad City 7, Vermilion County 1
Thursday, March 3
Pensacola 8, Macon 2
Peoria 6, Roanoke 3
Friday, March 4
Macon 3, Fayetteville 2
Huntsville 6, Knoxville 4
Evansville 2, Vermilion County 0
Peoria 4, Roanoke 0
Pensacola 4, Birmingham 1
Saturday, March 5
Fayetteville at Macon 5:30 p.m.
Knoxville at Birmingham, 7 p.m.
Huntsville at Vermilion County, 7 p.m.
Evansville at Quad City, 7:10 p.m.
Sunday, March 6
Quad City at Evansville, 3 p.m.
Roanoke at Peoria, 3:15 p.m.
Huntsville at Vermilion County, 4 p.m.
