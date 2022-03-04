SPHL Logo

SPHL

SOUTHERN PROFESSIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

All Times Central

East Division

Team W L OTL SOL Pts

x-Peoria 31 6 3 4 69

x-Huntsville 33 9 1 1 68

x-Knoxville 32 9 2 2 68

x-Quad City 27 11 4 4 60

x-Fayetteville 29 13 1 0 59

Pensacola 22 15 5 1 50

Evansville 22 20 1 0 45

Roanoke 18 18 3 4 43

Birmingham 13 26 4 0 30

Macon 8 30 1 2 19

Vermilion County 4 33 5 0 13

x-clinched playoff position

Thursday, Feb. 24

Vermilion County 3, Peoria 2, OT

Friday, Feb. 25

Quad City 3, Fayetteville 1

Huntsville 5, Macon 0 

Knoxville 5, Roanoke 4

Evansville 5, Peoria 2 

Pensacola 4, Birmingham 2 

Saturday, Feb. 26

Fayetteville 3, Quad City 2

Macon 4, Birmingham 0

Knoxville 6, Roanoke 1

Huntsville 2, Pensacola 1, OT

Sunday, Feb. 27

Fayetteville 7, Quad City 3

Peoria 5, Vermilion County 0

Tuesday, March 1

Quad City 7, Vermilion County 1

Thursday, March 3

Pensacola 8, Macon 2

Peoria 6, Roanoke 3

Friday, March 4

Macon 3, Fayetteville 2

Huntsville 6, Knoxville 4

Evansville 2, Vermilion County 0

Peoria 4, Roanoke 0

Pensacola 4, Birmingham 1 

Saturday, March 5

Fayetteville at Macon 5:30 p.m.

Knoxville at Birmingham, 7 p.m.

Huntsville at Vermilion County, 7 p.m.

Evansville at Quad City, 7:10 p.m.

Sunday, March 6

Quad City at Evansville, 3 p.m.

Roanoke at Peoria, 3:15 p.m.

Huntsville at Vermilion County, 4 p.m.

