SPHL Logo

SPHL

SOUTHERN PROFESSIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

All Times Central

East Division

Team W L OTL SOL Pts

x-Knoxville 41 10 2 2 86

x-Huntsville 40 13 1 1 82

x-Peoria 37 11 3 4 81

x-Fayetteville 39 14 1 0 80

x-Quad City 32 15 5 4 73

x-Pensacola 30 18 5 1 66

x-Evansville 28 26 1 0 57

x-Roanoke 23 25 4 4 54

Birmingham 18 31 5 1 42

Macon 9 39 3 3 24

Vermilion County 5 45 5 0 15

x-clinched playoff position

Friday, April 1

Roanoke 3, Knoxville 2

Birmingham 6, Macon 1

Fayetteville 6, Huntsville 2

Quad City 3, Vermilion County 0

Evansville 4, Pensacola 1 

Saturday, April 2

Birmingham 4, Macon 3, OT 

Knoxville 7, Roanoke 4

Fayetteville 4, Huntsville 2 

Pensacola 4, Evansville 2

Peoria 10, Vermilion County 3

Sunday, April 3

Quad City 3, Peoria 2 

Thursday, April 7

Evansville 7, Vermilion County 4

Friday, April 8

Fayetteville 5, Roanoke 4, OT 

Pensacola 3, Macon 2

Knoxville 5, Evansville 3

Quad City 5, Peoria 1 

Huntsville 7, Birmingham 0

Saturday, April 9

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 5 p.m.

Pensacola at Macon, 5:30 p.m.

Evansville at Knoxville, 6:35 p.m.

Huntsville at Birmingham, 7 p.m.

Peoria at Vermilion County, 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 10

Pensacola at Macon, 3 p.m.

