SPHL
SOUTHERN PROFESSIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
All Times Central
East Division
Team W L OTL SOL Pts
x-Knoxville 40 10 2 2 84
x-Peoria 37 10 3 4 81
x-Huntsville 39 13 1 1 80
x-Fayetteville 38 14 1 0 78
x-Quad City 31 15 5 4 71
x-Pensacola 29 18 5 1 64
x-Evansville 28 25 1 0 57
x-Roanoke 23 25 3 4 53
Birmingham 18 30 5 1 42
Macon 9 38 3 3 24
Vermilion County 5 45 5 0 15
x-clinched playoff position
Friday, April 1
Roanoke 3, Knoxville 2
Birmingham 6, Macon 1
Fayetteville 6, Huntsville 2
Quad City 3, Vermilion County 0
Evansville 4, Pensacola 1
Saturday, April 2
Birmingham 4, Macon 3, OT
Knoxville 7, Roanoke 4
Fayetteville 4, Huntsville 2
Pensacola 4, Evansville 2
Peoria 10, Vermilion County 3
Sunday, April 3
Quad City 3, Peoria 2
Thursday, April 7
Evansville 7, Vermilion County 4
Friday, April 8
Roanoke at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Pensacola at Macon, 6:30 p.m.
Knoxville at Evansville, 7 p.m.
Quad City at Peoria, 7:15 p.m.
Huntsville at Birmingham, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 9
Roanoke at Fayetteville, 5 p.m.
Pensacola at Macon, 5:30 p.m.
Evansville at Knoxville, 6:35 p.m.
Huntsville at Birmingham, 7 p.m.
Peoria at Vermilion County, 7 p.m.
Sunday, April 10
Pensacola at Macon, 3 p.m.
