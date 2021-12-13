SOUTHERN PROFESSIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
All Times Central
East Division
Team;W;L;OTW;OTL;Pts
Huntsville;16;2;1;1;33
Quad City;14;2;1;2;32
Knoxville;13;3;0;2;28
Fayetteville;11;6;0;0;22
Evansville;11;7;1;0;22
Pensacola;10;6;0;2;22
Peoria;7;3;1;3;18
Roanoke;6;5;0;3;17
Birmingham;3;13;0;4;10
Macon;3;14;0;1;7
Vermilion County;2;12;0;1;5
Friday, Dec. 10
Roanoke 3, Macon 0
Birmingham 2, Vermilion County 0
Quad City 3, Pensacola 2
Peoria 5, Knoxville 4, SO
Saturday, Dec. 11
Macon 4, Roanoke 2
Huntsville 3, Evansville 1
Vermilion County 5, Birmingham 2
Pensacola 4, Quad City 3, OT
Peoria 5, Knoxville 4
Sunday, Dec. 12
Pensacola 1, Quad City 0, SO
Thursday, Dec. 16
Fayetteville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.
Huntsville at Pensacola, 7:05 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 17
Evansville at Roanoke, 6:05 p.m.
Macon at Knoxville, 6:35 p.m.
Pensacola at Huntsville, 7 p.m.
Peoria at Quad City, 7:10 p.m.
Fayetteville at Birmingham, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 18
Evansville at Roanoke, 6:05 p.m.
Macon at Knoxville, 6:35 p.m.
Pensacola at Huntsville, 7 p.m.
Fayetteville at Birmingham, 7 p.m.
Vermilion County at Peoria, 8 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 19
Quad City at Vermilion County, 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.