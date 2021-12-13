SPHL Logo

SOUTHERN PROFESSIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

All Times Central

East Division

Team;W;L;OTW;OTL;Pts

Huntsville;16;2;1;1;33

Quad City;14;2;1;2;32

Knoxville;13;3;0;2;28

Fayetteville;11;6;0;0;22

Evansville;11;7;1;0;22

Pensacola;10;6;0;2;22

Peoria;7;3;1;3;18

Roanoke;6;5;0;3;17

Birmingham;3;13;0;4;10

Macon;3;14;0;1;7

Vermilion County;2;12;0;1;5

Friday, Dec. 10

Roanoke 3, Macon 0

Birmingham 2, Vermilion County 0

Quad City 3, Pensacola 2

Peoria 5, Knoxville 4, SO

Saturday, Dec. 11

Macon 4, Roanoke 2

Huntsville 3, Evansville 1

Vermilion County 5, Birmingham 2

Pensacola 4, Quad City 3, OT

Peoria 5, Knoxville 4

Sunday, Dec. 12

Pensacola 1, Quad City 0, SO

Thursday, Dec. 16

Fayetteville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Huntsville at Pensacola, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 17

Evansville at Roanoke, 6:05 p.m.

Macon at Knoxville, 6:35 p.m.

Pensacola at Huntsville, 7 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 7:10 p.m.

Fayetteville at Birmingham, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 18

Evansville at Roanoke, 6:05 p.m.

Macon at Knoxville, 6:35 p.m.

Pensacola at Huntsville, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Birmingham, 7 p.m.

Vermilion County at Peoria, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 19

Quad City at Vermilion County, 4 p.m.

 

