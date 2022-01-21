SPHL
SOUTHERN PROFESSIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
All Times Central
East Division
Team W L OTW OTL Pts
Huntsville 24 5 1 2 50
Knoxville 23 3 1 2 49
Quad City 17 5 1 5 41
Peoria 18 5 3 3 38
Fayetteville 17 10 0 1 35
Roanoke 14 7 0 4 34
Pensacola 14‘11 0 3 32
Evansville 14 15 1 0 28
Birmingham 7 19 0 4 18
Macon 5 21 0 2 12
Vermilion County 3 19 0 3 9
Friday, Jan. 21
Knoxville 5, Fayetteville 3
Evansville 3, Vermilion County 2, OT
Huntsville 3, Roanoke 2
Peoria 3, Quad City 2, OT
Birmingham 3, Macon 1
Saturday, Jan. 22
Vermilion County at Knoxville, 6:35 p.m.
Fayetteville at Birmingham, 7 p.m.
Quad City at Evansville, 7 p.m.
Roanoke at Huntsville, 7 p.m.
Macon at Pensacola, 7:05 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 25
Evansville at Peoria, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 27
Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
