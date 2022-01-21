SPHL Logo

SPHL

SOUTHERN PROFESSIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

All Times Central

East Division

Team W L OTW OTL Pts

Huntsville 24 5 1 2 50

Knoxville 23 3 1 2 49

Quad City 17 5 1 5 41

Peoria 18 5 3 3 38

Fayetteville 17 10 0 1 35

Roanoke 14 7 0 4 34

Pensacola 14‘11 0 3 32

Evansville 14 15 1 0 28

Birmingham 7 19 0 4 18

Macon 5 21 0 2 12

Vermilion County 3 19 0 3 9

Friday, Jan. 21

Knoxville 5, Fayetteville 3

Evansville 3, Vermilion County 2, OT

Huntsville 3, Roanoke 2

Peoria 3, Quad City 2, OT

Birmingham 3, Macon 1

Saturday, Jan. 22

Vermilion County at Knoxville, 6:35 p.m.

Fayetteville at Birmingham, 7 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 7 p.m.

Roanoke at Huntsville, 7 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 25

Evansville at Peoria, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 27

Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you