SOUTHERN PROFESSIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
All Times Central
East Division
Team;W;L;OTW;OTL;Pts
Huntsville;19;3;1;1;39
Quad City;15;3;1;3;35
Knoxville;14;3;0;2;30
Fayetteville;14;6;0;0;28
Pensacola;10;8;0;3;23
Evansville;11;9;1;0;22
Peoria;9;3;2;3;22
Roanoke;8;5;0;3;21
Birmingham;3;15;0;4;10
Macon;3;16;0;1;7
Vermilion County;2;13;0;2;6
Friday, Dec. 10
Roanoke 3, Macon 0
Birmingham 2, Vermilion County 0
Quad City 3, Pensacola 2
Peoria 5, Knoxville 4, SO
Saturday, Dec. 11
Macon 4, Roanoke 2
Huntsville 3, Evansville 1
Vermilion County 5, Birmingham 2
Pensacola 4, Quad City 3, OT
Peoria 5, Knoxville 4
Sunday, Dec. 12
Pensacola 1, Quad City 0, SO
Thursday, Dec. 16
Fayetteville 5, Macon 2
Huntsville 5, Pensacola 2
Friday, Dec. 17
Roanoke 3, Evansville 2
Huntsville 4, Pensacola 1
Peoria 3, Quad City 2, SO
Fayetteville 2, Birmingham 0
Macon at Knoxville, postponed
Saturday, Dec. 18
Roanoke 4, Evansville 0
Knoxville 6, Macon 3
Huntsville 4, Pensacola 3, OT
Fayetteville 3 Birmingham 1
Peoria 6, Vermilion County 1
Sunday, Dec. 19
Quad City 5, Vermilion County 4, OT
Thursday, Dec. 23
Fayetteville at Roanoke, 6:05 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 26
Roanoke at Knoxville, 2 p.m.
Quad City at Evansville, 3 p.m.
Vermilion County at Peoria, 3:15 p.m.
Macon at Huntsville, 5 p.m.
Birmingham at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.
