SPHL Logo

SOUTHERN PROFESSIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

All Times Central

East Division

Team;W;L;OTW;OTL;Pts

Huntsville;19;3;1;1;39

Quad City;15;3;1;3;35

Knoxville;14;3;0;2;30

Fayetteville;14;6;0;0;28

Pensacola;10;8;0;3;23

Evansville;11;9;1;0;22

Peoria;9;3;2;3;22

Roanoke;8;5;0;3;21

Birmingham;3;15;0;4;10

Macon;3;16;0;1;7

Vermilion County;2;13;0;2;6

Friday, Dec. 10

Roanoke 3, Macon 0

Birmingham 2, Vermilion County 0

Quad City 3, Pensacola 2

Peoria 5, Knoxville 4, SO

Saturday, Dec. 11

Macon 4, Roanoke 2

Huntsville 3, Evansville 1

Vermilion County 5, Birmingham 2

Pensacola 4, Quad City 3, OT

Peoria 5, Knoxville 4

Sunday, Dec. 12

Pensacola 1, Quad City 0, SO

Thursday, Dec. 16

Fayetteville 5, Macon 2

Huntsville 5, Pensacola 2

Friday, Dec. 17

Roanoke 3, Evansville 2

Huntsville 4, Pensacola 1

Peoria 3, Quad City 2, SO

Fayetteville 2, Birmingham 0

Macon at Knoxville, postponed

Saturday, Dec. 18

Roanoke 4, Evansville 0

Knoxville 6, Macon 3

Huntsville 4, Pensacola 3, OT

Fayetteville 3 Birmingham 1

Peoria 6, Vermilion County 1

Sunday, Dec. 19

Quad City 5, Vermilion County 4, OT

Thursday, Dec. 23

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 26

Roanoke at Knoxville, 2 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 3 p.m.

Vermilion County at Peoria, 3:15 p.m.

Macon at Huntsville, 5 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.

 

