SPHL
SOUTHERN PROFESSIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
All Times Central
East Division
Team W L OTL SOL Pts
Birmingham 0 0 0 0 0
Evansville 0 0 0 0 0
Fayetteville 0 0 0 0 0
Huntsville 0 0 0 0 0
Knoxville 0 0 0 0 0
Macon 0 0 0 0 0
Pensacola 0 0 0 0 0
Peoria 0 0 0 0 0
Quad City 0 0 0 0 0
Roanoke 0 0 0 0 0
Vermilion County 0 0 0 0 0
Thursday, Oct. 20
Huntsville at Pensacola, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 21
Fayetteville at Roanoke, 6:05 p.m.
Huntsville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.
Evansville at Knoxville, 6:35 p.m.
Birmingham at Vermilion County, 7 p.m.
Peoria at Quad City, 7:10 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 22
Roanoke at Fayetteville, 5 p.m.
Knoxville at Evansville, 7 p.m.
Birmingham at Vermilion County, 7 p.m.
Macon at Pensacola, 7:05 p.m.
Quad City at Peoria, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Vermilion County at Evansville, 10 a.m.
