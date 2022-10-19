SPHL Logo

SPHL

SOUTHERN PROFESSIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

All Times Central

East Division

Team W L OTL SOL Pts

Birmingham 0 0 0 0 0

Evansville 0 0 0 0 0

Fayetteville 0 0 0 0 0

Huntsville 0 0 0 0 0

Knoxville 0 0 0 0 0

Macon 0 0 0 0 0

Pensacola 0 0 0 0 0

Peoria 0 0 0 0 0

Quad City 0 0 0 0 0

Roanoke 0 0 0 0 0

Vermilion County 0 0 0 0 0

Thursday, Oct. 20

Huntsville at Pensacola, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 21

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 6:05 p.m.

Huntsville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Evansville at Knoxville, 6:35 p.m.

Birmingham at Vermilion County, 7 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 7:10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 5 p.m.

Knoxville at Evansville, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Vermilion County, 7 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 7:05 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Vermilion County at Evansville, 10 a.m.

 

