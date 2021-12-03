SPHL Logo

SOUTHERN PROFESSIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

All Times Central

East Division

Team;W;L;OTW;OTL;Pts

Huntsville;14;2;1;1;29

Quad City;12;3;1;1;26

Knoxville;12;2;0;1;25

Fayetteville;10;5;0;0;20

Evansville;10;6;1;0;20

Pensacola;7;5;0;2;16

Roanoke;5;4;0;1;14

Peoria;5;3;0;3;13

Birmingham;2;11;0;4;8

Macon;2;12;0;1;5

Vermilion County;1;10;0;1;3

Thursday, Dec. 2

Macon 3, Birmingham 0

Friday, Dec. 3

Roanoke 6, Fayetteville 3

Evansville 4, Huntsville 3, OT

Pensacola 7, Macon 1

Quad City 5, Peoria 4, OT

Knoxville 6, Birmingham 4 

Saturday, Dec. 4

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 5 p.m.

Pensacola at Macon, 5:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Evansville, 7 p.m.

Huntsville at Vermilion County, 7 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 7:10 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 5

Knoxville at Fayetteville, 2 p.m.

 

