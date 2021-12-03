SOUTHERN PROFESSIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
All Times Central
East Division
Team;W;L;OTW;OTL;Pts
Huntsville;14;2;1;1;29
Quad City;12;3;1;1;26
Knoxville;12;2;0;1;25
Fayetteville;10;5;0;0;20
Evansville;10;6;1;0;20
Pensacola;7;5;0;2;16
Roanoke;5;4;0;1;14
Peoria;5;3;0;3;13
Birmingham;2;11;0;4;8
Macon;2;12;0;1;5
Vermilion County;1;10;0;1;3
Thursday, Dec. 2
Macon 3, Birmingham 0
Friday, Dec. 3
Roanoke 6, Fayetteville 3
Evansville 4, Huntsville 3, OT
Pensacola 7, Macon 1
Quad City 5, Peoria 4, OT
Knoxville 6, Birmingham 4
Saturday, Dec. 4
Roanoke at Fayetteville, 5 p.m.
Pensacola at Macon, 5:30 p.m.
Birmingham at Evansville, 7 p.m.
Huntsville at Vermilion County, 7 p.m.
Peoria at Quad City, 7:10 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 5
Knoxville at Fayetteville, 2 p.m.
