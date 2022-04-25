SPHL
SOUTHERN PROFESSIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
All Times Central
East Division
Team W L OTL SOL Pts
x-Knoxville 42 10 2 2 88
x-Huntsville 41 13 1 1 84
x-Peoria 38 11 3 4 83
x-Fayetteville 40 14 1 0 82
x-Quad City 32 15 5 4 73
x-Pensacola 31 19 5 1 68
x-Evansville 28 26 2 0 58
x-Roanoke 23 24 4 5 55
Birmingham 18 32 5 1 42
Macon 10 40 3 3 26
Vermilion County 5 46 5 0 15
x-clinched playoff position
SPHL President's Cup Playoffs
First Round
No. 1 Knoxville vs. No. 8 Roanoke
Game 1 — Knoxville 4, Roanoke 1
Game 2 — Roanoke 5, Knoxville 1
Game 3 — Roanoke 3, Knoxville 1, Roanoke wins series 2-1
No. 2 Hunstville vs. No. 7 Evansville
Game 1 — Huntsville 5, Evansville 3
Game 2 — Huntsville 3, Evansville 2, OT, Huntsville wins series 2-0
No. 3 Peoria vs. No. 6 Pensacola
Game 1 — Peoria 6, Pensacola 3
Game 2 — Pensacola 6, Peoria 4
Game 3 — Peoria 4, Pensacola 2, Peoria wins series 2-1
No. 4 Fayetteville vs. No. 5 Quad City
Game 1 — Fayetteville 3, Quad City 2
Game 2 — Quad City 3, Fayetteville 1
Game 3 — Quad City 4, Fayetteville 2, Quad City wins series 2-0
Second Round
No. 2 Huntsville vs. No. 8 Roanoke
Game 1 — Roanoke 5, Huntsville 3
Game 2 — Roanoke 2, Huntsville 2, Roanoke wins series 2-0
No. 3 Peoria vs. No. 5 Quad City
Game 1 — Quad City 4, Peoria 1
Game 2 — Peoria 5, Quad City 1
Game 3 — Peoria 3, Quad City 2, Peoria wins series 2-1
Presidents Cup Championship Series
No. 3 Peoria vs. No. 8 Roanoke
Game 1 — Thursday at Peoria, 7:15 p.m.
Game 2 — Friday at Peoria, 7:15 p.m.
Game 3 — Monday at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Game 4 (if necessary) — Tuesday May 3 at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Game 5 (If Necessary) — Thursday, May 5, at Peoria, 7:15 p.m.
