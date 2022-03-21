SPHL
SOUTHERN PROFESSIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
All Times Central
East Division
Team W L OTL SOL Pts
x-Huntsville 39 9 1 1 80
x-Knoxville 37 9 2 2 78
x-Peoria 33 9 3 4 73
x-Fayetteville 34 13 1 0 70
x-Quad City 29 13 4 4 66
x-Pensacola 26 15 5 1 58
x-Evansville 26 22 1 0 53
Roanoke 20 23 3 4 47
Birmingham 15 28 5 1 36
Macon 8 35 2 3 21
Vermilion County 4 41 5 0 13
x-clinched playoff position
Wednesday, March 16
Evansville 4, Macon 3, OT
Thursday, March 17
Fayetteville 3, Roanoke 1
Knoxville 4, Peoria 2
Friday, March 18
Fayetteville 4, Birmingham 3
Roanoke 6, Macon 1
Huntsville 4, Peoria 1
Pensacola 3, Vermilion County 2
Saturday, March 19
Birmingham 5, Fayetteville 4, SO
Roanoke 6, Macon 2
Evansville 5, Quad City 3
Huntsville 3, Peoria 2
Pensacola 3, Vermilion County 1
Sunday, March 20
Knoxville 6, Macon 2
Quad City 5, Vermilion County 0
Friday, March 25
Huntsville at Roanoke , 6:05 p.m.
Vermilion County at Macon, 6:30 p.m.
Birmingham at Knoxville, 6:35 p.m.
Fayetteville at Pensacola, 7:05 p.m.
Evansville at Peoria, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, March 26
Vermilion County at Macon, 5:30 p.m.
Hunstville at Roanoke, 6:05 p.m.
Knoxville at Birmingham, 7 p.m.
Fayetteville at Pensacola, 7:05 p.m.
Peoria at Quad City, 7:10 p.m.
Sunday, March 27
Quad City at Peoria, 3:15 p.m.
Fayetteville at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.