SPHL Logo

SPHL

SOUTHERN PROFESSIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

All Times Central

East Division

Team W L OTL SOL Pts

x-Huntsville 39 9 1 1 80

x-Knoxville 37 9 2 2 78

x-Peoria 33 9 3 4 73

x-Fayetteville 34 13 1 0 70

x-Quad City 29 13 4 4 66

x-Pensacola 26 15 5 1 58

x-Evansville 26 22 1 0 53

Roanoke 20 23 3 4 47

Birmingham 15 28 5 1 36

Macon 8 35 2 3 21

Vermilion County 4 41 5 0 13

x-clinched playoff position

Wednesday, March 16

Evansville 4, Macon 3, OT

Thursday, March 17

Fayetteville 3, Roanoke 1

Knoxville 4, Peoria 2

Friday, March 18

Fayetteville 4, Birmingham 3

Roanoke 6, Macon 1

Huntsville 4, Peoria 1

Pensacola 3, Vermilion County 2 

Saturday, March 19

Birmingham 5, Fayetteville 4, SO

Roanoke 6, Macon 2

Evansville 5, Quad City 3

Huntsville 3, Peoria 2

Pensacola 3, Vermilion County 1

Sunday, March 20

Knoxville 6, Macon 2

Quad City 5, Vermilion County 0 

Friday, March 25

Huntsville at Roanoke , 6:05 p.m.

Vermilion County at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Knoxville, 6:35 p.m.

Fayetteville at Pensacola, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Peoria, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, March 26

Vermilion County at Macon, 5:30 p.m.

Hunstville at Roanoke, 6:05 p.m.

Knoxville at Birmingham, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Pensacola, 7:05 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 7:10 p.m.

Sunday, March 27

Quad City at Peoria, 3:15 p.m.

Fayetteville at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.

