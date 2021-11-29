SPHL Logo

SOUTHERN PROFESSIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

All Times Central

East Division

Team;W;L;OTW;OTL;Pts

Huntsville;14;1;1;0;28

Quad City;11;2;1;1;24

Knoxville;11;2;0;1;23

Fayetteville;10;4;0;0;20

Evansville;9;6;0;0;18

Pensacola;6;5;0;2;14

Roanoke;4;4;0;1;12

Peoria;5;3;0;2;12

Birmingham;2;9;0;4;8

Vermilion County;1;10;0;1;3

Macon;1;11;0;1;3

Wednesday, Nov. 24

Vermilion County 2, Peoria 1, SO

Roanoke 5, Fayetteville 2

Knoxville 5, Birmingham 0

Pensacola 6, Macon 4.

Thursday, Nov. 25

Huntsville 4, Birmingham 1

Friday, Nov. 26

Fayetteville 3, Roanoke 2 

Evansville 3, Macon 0

Knoxville 2, Birmingham 0

Huntsville 5, Pensacola 2

Peoria 2, Quad City 0

Saturday, Nov. 27

Macon 3, Evansville 2

Quad City 5, Vermilion County 1

Thursday, Dec. 2

Macon at Birmingham, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 3

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Evansville at Huntsville, 7 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 7:05 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 7:10 p.m.

Knoxville at Birmingham, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 4

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 5 p.m.

Pensacola at Macon, 5:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Evansville, 7 p.m.

Huntsville at Vermilion County, 7 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 7:10 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 5

Knoxville at Fayetteville, 2 p.m.

 

