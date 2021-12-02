SOUTHERN PROFESSIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
All Times Central
East Division
Team;W;L;OTW;OTL;Pts
Huntsville;14;1;1;0;28
Quad City;11;2;1;1;24
Knoxville;11;2;0;1;23
Fayetteville;10;4;0;0;20
Evansville;9;6;0;0;18
Pensacola;6;5;0;2;14
Roanoke;4;4;0;1;12
Peoria;5;3;0;2;12
Birmingham;2;10;0;4;8
Macon;2;11;0;1;5
Vermilion County;1;10;0;1;3
Thursday, Dec. 2
Macon 3, Birmingham 0
Friday, Dec. 3
Roanoke at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Evansville at Huntsville, 7 p.m.
Macon at Pensacola, 7:05 p.m.
Peoria at Quad City, 7:10 p.m.
Knoxville at Birmingham, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 4
Roanoke at Fayetteville, 5 p.m.
Pensacola at Macon, 5:30 p.m.
Birmingham at Evansville, 7 p.m.
Huntsville at Vermilion County, 7 p.m.
Peoria at Quad City, 7:10 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 5
Knoxville at Fayetteville, 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.