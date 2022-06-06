COLFAX — The Danville Post 210 Speakers had to settle for a split of a doubleheader on Sunday with the Bloomington Game Seven baseball program.
Danville cruised to a 7-1 victory in the opener behind right-hander Isaiah Ruch and Post 210 was in position for a sweep with a 4-0 lead in the second game, but Game Seven rallied to win 5-4 with a run in the bottom of the seventh.
Infielder Drew Pinkston had a big day at the plate for the Speakers (2-1) going 3-for-8 with two doubles and four RBIs — all of those coming in the first game. Pinkston had a two-run double in the fifth and a two-run single in the seventh for the Speakers.
Other Post 210 batters with multiple hits in the opener were Dalton Hobick, Andy Onnen and Drew Wichtowski.
Ruch held Game Seven to just 1 run over five innings to pick up the victory as Dawson Dodd threw two innings of shutout relief to seal the victory.
In the second game, Danville starter Brodi Winge held Game Seven to just 1 run over four innings, but the Post 210 bullpen surrender four runs in three innings as Conlan Moore was saddled with the loss.
The Danville Post 210 Speakers are back in action Tuesday night with a doubleheader against Rantoul Post 287 at the Rantoul Family Sports Complex. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.
LEGION BASEBALL
At Colfax
Game 1
Danville Post 210 Speakers 7, Bloomington Game Seven 1
Danville `001 `130 `2 `— `7 `11 `1
Game Seven `100 `000 `0 `— `1 `5 `1
WP — Isaiah Ruch. Two or more hits — Danville: Dalton Hobick 2, Andy Onnen 2, Drew Pinkston 2, Drew Wichtowski 2. 2B — Danville: Onnen, Pinkston, Tuff Elson. RBIs — Danville: Pinkston 4, Ruch, Onnen, Elson.
Game 2
Bloomington Game Seven 5, Danville Post 210 Speakers 4
Danville `121 `000 `0 `— `4 `6 `1
Game Seven `000 `130 `1 `— `5 `7 `2
LP — Conlan Moore. 2B — Danville: Drew Pinkston, Isaiah Ruch, Drew Wichtowski. RBIs — Ruch, Landon Haurez.
Records — Danville Post 210 Speakers 2-1 overall.
