TILTON — The 2022 Illinois American Legion baseball state tournament isn’t scheduled to begin until July 27 in Aviston.
But four of the top teams in the state of Illinois along with a top-notch travel team from East Central Illinois will meet this weekend at Gruber Park in Tilton.
It’s probably safe to say that the TB24 Memorial Tournament is a state tournament preview for the Danville Post 210 Speakers.
“Without a doubt. We have three of the final four teams from last year’s state tournament along with another team that made it to the junior state legion and Champaign Dream, which has always been a really strong program,’’ Post 210 manager Allan Shepherd said. “When putting this tournament together, I wanted to bring in the absolute best teams to help sharpen us up for the postseason grind.’’
Post 210, Barrington Post 158 and Harrisburg Post 167 were all participants in last year’s state tournament held in Tilton. Rock Island Post 200, which won the state title, is the only state finalist not making the return trip to Gruber.
“At state last year, we survived an extra-inning affair with Harrisburg in the elimination bracket and I know they have a lot of those kids back,’’ Shepherd said. “As we have traveled to other tournaments this season, I’ve heard an awful lot of good things about Harrisburg.
“And we definitely know a lot about Barrington. We faced them twice during the 2017 state tournament in Rantoul, had to beat them for the 2019 state title and they eliminated us last year. That is one of the best American Legion baseball programs in Illinois.’’
There is even a little history for Post 210 with the Alton Post 126 squad as they were part of the Metro East program that beat Danville for the 2017 state title.
“Alton was one of the top junior teams last year,’’ Shepherd said. “So, you have to think that they will be one of the top senior teams this year as those kids get older.’’
The Speakers, who are the defending champions of the TB24 Memorial Tournament, will open against the Champaign Dream at 10 a.m. on Friday. The two teams met earlier this year with Post 210 claiming a 9-5 victory.
“Facing them in the first game probably means that we are going to see Hayden Brazelton and that’s just fine with us,’’ said Shepherd as Brazelton was an Class 2A All-Stater this past spring at St. Joseph-Ogden. “I think they say iron sharpens iron.’’
Post 210 is dealing with a few injuries this week, so Shepherd is looking at possibly moving up a couple player for the Junior Speakers team.
“It’s nothing major, but we just need to manage our pitching a little this weekend being down a couple of arms,’’ Shepherd said.
The Speakers (25-3) come into the 2022 TB24 Memorial Tournament on a 12-game winning streak including a big 10-3 triumph over Wayne Newton Post 346 from Terre Haute on Monday.
“I think this is one of the top-three teams that I have coached in my career,’’ said Shepherd, who is retiring from American Legion baseball at the end of the 2022 season. “It’s kind of like the 2019 group in the way that they hang out together and get along. I just hope the results are similar.’’
The 2019 Post 210 Speakers won both the Illinois State Tournament and the Great Lakes Regional Tournament on its way to a Final Four finish in the American Legion World Series.
This weekend’s action at Gruber Park begins Danville against the Champaign Dream at 10 a.m. on Friday. Post 210 will then play Alton Post 126 at noon. Action continues with games at 2, 4 and 6 p.m. on Friday and then again at 10 a.m., noon, 2, 4 and 6 p.m. on Saturday.
The five teams will play each other in pool play with the top four teams advancing to Sunday’s semifinals. The championship game is set for 2 p.m. on Sunday.
