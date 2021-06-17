BRAZIL, Ind. — The Danville Post 210 Speakers had a easy start to the Terre Haute Tournament on Thursday with a 13-1 win over Sullivan, Ind.
Winning pitcher Isaiah Ruch had two hits with a triple and three RBIs for the Speakers and had three strikeouts in two innings. Dalton Hobick also had two hits and three RBIs, while Josh Young had two hits and two RBIs, Tuff Elson had two RBIs and Brody Sexton had two hits.
The Speakers will continue play in the tournament Friday against Washington Post 218 at 5:30 p.m.
Junior Gold 22, Rantoul Junior Legion 4
RANTOUL — The Junior Gold team had 11 hits as they won their season opener.
Landon Haurez, Hayden Prunkard and Braxton Waller each had three RBIs, Conlon Moore, Tyler Finley and Zach Russell each had two hits and two RBIs, Grant Morgan and Drew Wichtowski each had two RBIs.
The Junior Gold will host Rantoul on Friday at 6 p.m.
