TILTON — Gruber Park isn’t Wrigley Field or Yankee Stadium, but it is the home of the Post 210 Speakers.
On Sunday afternoon, the Crawfordsville (Ind.) Byron Cox Post 72 team attempted to stake their claim to the field and the TB24 Tournament title.
“We will not let anyone tell us that this is their field, when it’s ours,’’ said Post 210 shortstop Rance Bryant. “We own this field. This belongs to Post 210. They are not going to come in here and say it’s their field.’’
But at the time, Crawfordsville had taken an 8-3 lead with a 2-run homer from Landen Southern in the fifth and 3-run sixth inning that started with a Post 210 error and concluded with a pair of runs scoring on wild pitches.
“When those guys started chirping and calling it their house. At that point as a coach, you have to see how your team responds,’’ said Post 210 manager Allan Shepherd.
And what did he think of the Speakers response in the bottom of the sixth.
“I think it speaks for itself,’’ he said.
That’s because, Post 210 sent 11 batters to plate, scoring six runs on its way to a 9-8 victory.
“When it came down to it, we fought back and we did what we had to do,’’ said Bryant, who got the frame started with a double down the left-field line.
The Speakers got within 8-6 with a 2-run single from Andy Onnen and an RBI-double from Josh Young.
But, that was just the start for Post 210.
Blake Norton, who had come into the game as a relief pitcher for Isaiah Ruch, blasted the first pitch he saw from Crawfordsville reliever Dean Bradley over the left-center field fence for a game-tying 2-run homer.
“I was thinking first pitch fastball right down the pipe,’’ said Norton, who struck out against Bradley leading off the fifth inning. “That is what he threw me the first time I faced him. This time, I jumped on it.’’
And Norton, who was on the mound when Crawfordsville extend its lead to 8-3 and started proclaiming Gruber as its field, acknowledged that was a driving factor for him.
As he reached home plate, Norton leapt into the air, shouting “this is our house.’’
“They did a lot of things that amped us up and honestly, it made us mad,’’ said Norton, who was just 1-of-14 at the plate this summer for the Speakers. “We had to let them know that this wasn’t their house.’’
Norton actually asked Shepherd if he was going to hit before leaving the dugout.
“I did wonder,’’ he admitted. “But one thing that I have been taught is you don’t get ready, you should always be ready.’’
Shepherd said there was no way that he was going to hit for Norton, but it wasn’t for offensive reasons.
“He was too good on the mound,’’ Shepherd said. “His home run was huge, obviously, but to me, his performance on the mound was better.’’
Post 210 still needed one more run to take the lead and the Speakers got it when Bradley and Cade Walker, who played at Seeger this spring, combined to walk three of the next four hitters to load the bases with two outs. With Dawson Dodd representing the go-ahead run at third, Walker unleashed a wild pitch and Dodd raced home with the eventual game-winning run.
Norton made it hold up in the seventh with two groundouts sandwiched around a three-pitch strikeout.
“Blake Norton is just 16 years old and this is big-time stuff to him,’’ Shepherd said. “When I went out to calm him down in the sixth, I could see it in his eyes. I knew I was riding him all of the way.’’
With the victory, the Post 210 Speakers claimed the third annual TB24 Tournament Championship and the team posed for the traditional game-winning photo under the 24 sign in left-center, which honors former Post 210 player and pitching coach Tyler Brennan, who died in an automobile crash in 2018.
“I told them before this day started that this (TB24) tournament means a lot to me,’’ said Shepherd, who brought Brennan onto the Post 210 coaching staff. “We have never lost this tournament and they made sure we didn’t lose it today.’’
It was also special for Bryant, who grew up next door to Brennan.
“He was like my older brother,’’ Bryant said. “He basically taught me everything that I know about pitching.’’
In Sunday’s 16-1 semifinal win over the Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers, Bryant struck out eight, while allowing just one run and two hits in five innings. Bryant was also 3-for-3 at the plate with two runs scored and two RBIs.
Other key offensive contributors for the Senior Speakers on Sunday included Ruch, who was 2-for-3 with three RBIs, Brody Sexton went 1-for-1 with two RBIs and Onnen also contributed two RBIs.
Conlon Moore had both hits and the only RBI for the Junior Speakers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.