CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Lady Trojans continue to march on without its top six players because of COVID-19 protocols.
On Tuesday night, the Southmont Mounties handed Covington a 65-18 loss in a non-conference girls basketball game.
Covington freshman Emma Holycross had team-high 7 points, junior Therin Holland finished with 3 points with sophomore Magdalena Sandlin, senior Lillian Ramirez, freshman Karma Kingery and senior Daisy Goeppner each contributing 2 points.
Up next for the Trojans, who fall to 4-17 overall is the IHSAA Class 1A sectional at Attica. Covington is scheduled to play North Vermillion at 7 p.m. (Eastern) on Tuesday.
