SAU Tech Rocket Logo

Southern Arkansas University Tech

Location — Camden, Ark.

Nickname — Rockets

Record — 19-10

Seeded — No. 11

First-round opponent — Cecil College, 11 a.m. Wednesday

Tournament history — second appearance, 3-1 tournament record.

Coach — Marty Levinson

Roster — G Adrian Curry, 6-4, freshman. G Kon Chol, 6-5, freshman. G Donovan Vickers, 6-2, freshman. G Montevious Dismuke, 6-1, sophomore. C KJ Steward, 6-10, sophomore. G Allen Taylor, 6-3, freshman. G Neil Rice, 6-2, freshman. C Treyon Johnson, 6-11, sophomore. C Great Nwachukwu, 7-3, sophomore.

Scoring leaders — KJ Steward 16.5, Donovan Vickers 12.1, Montevious Dismuke 11.1.

Rebounding leaders — Treyon Johnson 7.6, KJ Steward 6.7, Allen Taylor 6.5, Donovan Vickers 5.6

Assist leaders — Donovan Vickers 5.1, Kon Chol 3.2, Allen Taylor 2.4, Montevious Dismuke 2.2.

