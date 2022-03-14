Southern Arkansas University Tech
Location — Camden, Ark.
Nickname — Rockets
Record — 19-10
Seeded — No. 11
First-round opponent — Cecil College, 11 a.m. Wednesday
Tournament history — second appearance, 3-1 tournament record.
Coach — Marty Levinson
Roster — G Adrian Curry, 6-4, freshman. G Kon Chol, 6-5, freshman. G Donovan Vickers, 6-2, freshman. G Montevious Dismuke, 6-1, sophomore. C KJ Steward, 6-10, sophomore. G Allen Taylor, 6-3, freshman. G Neil Rice, 6-2, freshman. C Treyon Johnson, 6-11, sophomore. C Great Nwachukwu, 7-3, sophomore.
Scoring leaders — KJ Steward 16.5, Donovan Vickers 12.1, Montevious Dismuke 11.1.
Rebounding leaders — Treyon Johnson 7.6, KJ Steward 6.7, Allen Taylor 6.5, Donovan Vickers 5.6
Assist leaders — Donovan Vickers 5.1, Kon Chol 3.2, Allen Taylor 2.4, Montevious Dismuke 2.2.
