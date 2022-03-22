DANVILLE — South Suburban guard Damarco Minor kept it simple when asked why his Bulldogs went undefeated in winning the NJCAA Division II National Championship on Saturday night.
“John Pigatti,’’ said Minor, who had a game-high 29 points in South Suburban’s 79-63 win over Davidson-Davie in the title game at the Mary Miller Center.
But, why was it the South Suburban coach? This was his 11th trip to the National Tournament but his first-ever title.
“We bought into what he was saying,’’ Minor said. “I guess everybody before didn’t listen to him like we did.’’
Pigatti, whose previous teams didn’t even reach the championship game, was very humbled by Minor’s comments.
“What he said means more to me than this title,’’ he said. “I know that’s what he said, but it’s really about them. It’s my program, but it’s their team. They went 33-0, undefeated. Think about that. There are a lot of National Champions that haven’t been undefeated.’’
Actually, South Suburban is the first-ever NJCAA Division II National Championship team to finish with an undefeated record.
Six different teams won the National Title with only one loss, the last being Southwestern (Iowa) in 2017.
“It is even more special because that is every day, they came to work and they were perfect,’’ Pigatti said. “I’m not saying they played a perfect game. But at the end of the day, it’s all about production — winning and losing.’’
And honestly, there was only one team that really came close to beating the Bulldogs.
Waubonsee Community College was one shot away from beating South Suburban in the district championship game, falling 74-73.
But, once they got to the NJCAA Division II National Tournament, the Bulldogs were not going to be denied.
South Suburban opened with with a 87-52 win over Florida Gateway College, then came a 82-63 triumph over Lakeland Community College and in the semifinals it was a 69-57 win over Des Moines Area Community College, the defending National Champions.
In four tournament games, the Bulldogs held their opponents to an average of 58.8 points per game and they combined to shoot 33.5 percent (81-of-242) from the field.
“Our defense was unbelievable and they bought into everything about on our scouting reports and everything about the personnel on the other team,’’ Pigatti said. “They just bought into a ton of stuff all week and that’s why they are National Champions.’’
It also didn’t hurt that South Suburban had possibly the best two players in the tournament.
Minor, a freshman from Homewood, and Camron Donatlan, a sophomore from Aurora, took turns on being the most dominant player on the floor for the Bulldogs.
Donatlan had a tournament-high 90 points to go along with 36 rebounds and 17 assists, while Minor had 83 points, 19 rebounds and 12 assists, but it was the 6-foot point guard that had 29 points in the championship game.
“Either one of those two could have been the MVP,’’ Pigatti said. “The only reason that Polo (Minor) got it was because Cam Dontlan got into foul trouble in the championship game.’’
Davidson-Davie coach Matt Ridge agreed.
“Those guys in the white jersey were amazing,’’ he said. “No. 2 (Minor) was phenomenal. There wasn’t a whole lot more that we could do. He just made shots and making shots hides a lot of mistakes, and they didn’t make many mistakes.’’
In some respects, Saturday’s championship game was a battle of the guards.
Minor against Javeon Jones from Davidson-Davie, who came into Saturday’s title game averaging 22.8 points per contest for the Storm.
Jones finished with 13 points in the title game, but sophomore from Rocky Mount, N.C., was just 4-of-11 from the field while Minor was 11-of-24.
“It was not really a battle between me and him,’’ Minor said. “We treated this is a regular game, just like the other 32 games we played this season.
“We had to execute our Xs and Os and follow coach’s game plan like we have done all season.’’
And that meant putting the defensive clamps on all five starters for Storm (33-3).
As a team, Davidson-Davie was held to 31.3 percent shooting (21-of-67) while South Suburban shot a very good 50 percent (31-of-62).
“I thought there were possessions that we defended him really well and he just made shots over a contested hand,’’ Ridge said. “At the end of the day, they shot a high percentage and we didn’t.’’
Joining Minor in double figures for South Suburban was Dontlan with 20 and Damontae Taylor had 10.
Tim Boulware was the leading scorer for Davidson-Davie with 14, followed by Jones (13) and Aaron Ross came off the bench to score 12 for the Storm.
