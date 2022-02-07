DANVILLE — Wins haven’t come easy this season for the Danville girls basketball team.
The Lady Vikings, who lost a number of games because of COVID-19 protocols midway through the year, was just 1-2 during the month of January.
Now that the calendar has flipped to February, most teams are preparing for the stretch drive, while Danville is still trying to develop an identity and learn on the fly.
On Saturday, in a game played at the Mary Miller Gymnasium, the Lady Vikings took a step forward with a 39-35 triumph over the Peoria Manual Rams in a Big 12 Conference contest.
“This was a great win,’’ said first-year coach Glennie Watson. “We got a chance to play on a collegiate floor and I think that’s a great experience for the girls. Hopefully, it will open some eyes and motivate them to play at the next level.’’
While that’s not an immediate thought for Danville freshman Soriah Gouard, she definitely looked like one of the players whose future could include playing at the collegiate level.
Gouard posted a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds and she drained an important 3-pointer in the fourth quarter with Vikings clinging to a 4-point lead (31-27).
“I was wide open and I have the confidence to shoot in that situation,’’ said Gouard. “It was a good shot and I knew I could make it.
“We haven’t won as many games as we have wanted this season, but this win hopefully gives us confidence to win more games.’’
Danville (4-11 overall, 2-6 in the Big 12) looked good in the first half, building a 24-17 halftime advantage, despite missing three days of practice because of Winter Storm Landon.
Unfortunately for the Lady Vikings, the missed time on the court showed up in the third quarter as they turned the ball over 12 times as the Rams (3-23 overall, 1-8 in the Big 12) pull within 25-23.
“We are a team that needs as much time on the court to get better as we can get,’’ said Gouard. “We needed to get back to playing together and making good decisions. Instead, we were in our heads and we were making a lot of bad plays.’’
Watson acknowledged that his team was flat after the halftime break.
“We were not understanding what defense the opposing team was running and what plays we needed to run against it,’’ he said. “We are still not executing as the level you would expect from a team in February.
“I shouldn’t have to call a play and I didn’t until the fourth quarter. I wanted them to figure it out.’’
And when Watson did call his play, it didn’t work exactly as he planned but senior Nau’Tika Conaway found a wide-open Gouard for that critical 3-pointer.
“While I was disappointed the play didn’t work the way it was designed, I was happy to see us adjust and get a good shot,’’ said Watson, who has been very pleased with Gouard’s development.
“Soriah is a very confident player,’’ Watson added. “She has put a lot of time into her game. She really works at it and it’s good seeing her have success in her first varsity season.
“But, I’m not surprised, because she works at it and her work shows on the court.’’
Also scoring in double figures for the Vikings on Saturday was Amara McFarland with 10 with 5 of those coming in the fourth quarter.
Conaway finished with five points, nine rebounds, three assists and three steals in the Danville victory.
