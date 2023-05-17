CATLIN — Salt Fork senior pitcher Kendyl Hurt admitted getting a rematch with Milford/Cissna Park in the IHSA Class 1A regional championship was the plan Tuesday night when the Storm took on the Armstrong-Potomac Trojans in the regional semifinals.
Hurt and the Storm made sure it became a reality with a 12-2 victory in six innings over the Trojans. Hurt allowed just three hits, two runs — only 1 earned — while striking out seven and walking just one.
“It’s awesome, especially on our home field,’’ Hurt said. “It’s just a different feeling playing here and we are really excited for Friday night.
“Getting another chance at Milford. We didn’t play our best game against them earlier this season and we are really excited to get them another time to show them what we are made of.’’
Back on April 19, Milford/Cissna Park, which beat Georgetown-Ridge Farm 10-0 in the first semifinal on Tuesday, defeated Salt Fork 6-5 as Hurt allowed all six runs on 10 hits.
“It’s going to be nice having them on our home field,’’ Salt Fork coach Kalyn Learnard said. “They are a good hitting team, but Kendyl has been throwing really well and I have faith that she will get the job done this time around.’’
Salt Fork (23-8-1) actually fell behind 1-0 in the top of the first, as Armstrong-Potomac’s Tinley Parkerson scored on a groundout by Cami Saltsgaver.
“It really didn’t surprise us, because this was our third time playing Armstrong and we knew it wouldn’t be easy,’’ Hurt said. “We knew that we had to show up and play our game and our bats were alive.’’
That was never more evident than in the bottom half of the first.
The Storm quickly erased the Trojans advantage as Hurt, batting third, delivered a two-run triple to right to score Alexa Jamison and Macie Russell to give Salt Fork a lead they would never relinquish.
Salt Fork would add two more runs in the frame as Kailey Frischkorn had a run-scoring single and she later scored on a wild pitch.
“We knew that we were going to have to score to win,’’ Learnard said. “I was confident in Kendyl and our bats that we could get the job done.’’
But, how important was that 4-run first inning?
“One of the things I told our girls before the game, is that we wanted to win or tie every inning,’’ Learnard said. “After they got that 1-0 lead, I said, ‘let’s just win it. I’m not about that tying stuff.’ And we did.’’
The Storm carried that momentum over to the second inning as they scored four more runs with Karli McGee delivering a 2-run single.
“Getting those back-to-back 4-run innings gave me a security blanket,’’ Hurt said. “We were able to get comfortable at the plate and play our type of game.’’
And what type of game is that?
“Moving runners on the bases,’’ Learnard said. “We were aggressive on the bases and that helped us out a lot. We took those extra bases when we could.’’
The Storm have five extra-base hits in the contest, two stolen bases and they took advantage of seven wild pitches from the Trojans.
“We wanted to put the pressure on them and we did in the first inning, but we talked all year about teams like Salt Fork — you can’t give them extra outs,’’ Armstrong-Potomac coach Gary Duden said. “They put the pressure back on us and we gave them extra outs. They are going to take advantage of that and they did.’’
It didn’t help that Hurt was seemingly in control after the first inning.
Saltsgaver’s home run in the fourth inning was the only extra-base hit that Armstrong-Potomac managed against the Salt Fork right-hander.
“Hurt is a great player and she really brings it from the circle,’’ Duden said. “We have been trying to practice for her rise ball the last two weeks and we did cut down our strikeouts by making contact, but it was just too much soft contact.’’
Jamison led the Salt Fork offensive attack with four hits, three runs scored and two RBIs, while Russell was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and Hurt finished with a game-high three RBIs.
Milford/CP 10 Geo-RF 0
CATLIN — Early and often was the theme for the Bearcats offense on Tuesday night in the regional semifinal against the Lady Buffaloes.
Milford/Cissna Park (17-5) scored at least a run in every inning on its way to the victory and a spot in Friday’s regional championship against Salt Fork.
Emma Malabehar got things started for the Bearcats with an RBI triple in the first inning and she scored her team’s second run on a single by Brynlee Wright.
That was more than enough offense for Milford/Cissna Park pitcher Kirstyn Lucht, who allowed just four singles while striking out four in the five-inning complete game.
Wright finished with a game-high three hits for the Bearcats to go along with two RBIs. Also driving home two runs for Milford/Cissna Park was Lauryn Hamrick.
Friday’s regional championship game between Salt Fork and Milford/Cissna Park is set for 4:30 p.m. at Salt Fork High School.
