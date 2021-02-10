BLOOMINGTON — The Danville boys basketball team got a major first win of the season and a major milestone for one of their top players.
The Vikings beat the Bloomington Purple Raiders 67-61 as senior Tevin Smith went over the 1,000-point mark in the season and Big 12 Conference opener.
Smith had 21 points for Danville and teammate Martez Rhodes added 21 points of his own.
The Vikings will return to action on Friday for a road game against Peoria Richwoods before their first home game on Saturday against Peoria Notre Dame.
