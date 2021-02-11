BLOOMINGTON — The Danville boys basketball team had a winning start along with picking up a career milestone for one of their senior leaders.
Tevin Smith picked up his 1,000th point for his career as the Vikings beat Bloomington 67-61 on Tuesday.
“It’s a great accomplishment, and it is something that you start to look forward to in middle school,” Smith said. “I am glad I did it in my first game of the season because there was a chance we would not have this season.”
“It is a great accomplishment after getting back from an injury and working his butt off,,” Danville coach Durrell Robinson said. “he is a great young man on and off the floor and his future is bright at Cal State Fullerton. Him getting 1,000 points is just another recognition of an honor that he deserves.”
Smith ended up with 21 points, 14 rebounds, six assists, six blocks and four steals, while Martez Rhodes also had 21 points and Nathaniel Hoskins had 11.
Smith said that it was a great game to test new teammates and new things like wearing a mask during a game.
“It was good to be back on the court. We have a lot of new faces, so it was great to see what our strengths and weaknesses were,” Smith said. “It’s actually hard because I never played with a mask before, so it was different. It is so tiring at times and if you have a wide-open shot, it was tough to make it because the mask can throw you off.”
Robinson was pleased about how the team’s younger players, like Rhodes, made the most of their first opportunity.
“I was proud of the guys for fighting,” Robinson said. “Bloomington is always a tough place to play and our guys outside of Tevin Smith and Nathaniel Hoskins, it was their first time playing some real good varsity minutes and they responded to the challenge.
“Martez did a great job under the team concept. He played hard and worked his butt off and he did what he was supposed to do. Martez is one they don’t know about, but you will hear something from. Emersen Davis and Johnny Ireland gave us some valuable minutes and O’Shawn Jones-Winslow had nine points and he became active in the second half.”
Hoskins had to leave the game in the third quarter after stepping on someone’s foot during the game.
“He’s alright and I didn’t play him for the rest of the game,” Robinson said. “He did a great job of keeping others in tune when he was not playing. He showed great leadership and he will be good for Friday.”
The Vikings will play at Peoria Richwoods on Friday with the home opener on Saturday against Peoria Notre Dame.
“Friday night will be pretty tough, Richwoods is always a tough, physical team,” Smith said. “They have been a good defensive team for the four years I have been in varsity.
“Peoria Notre Dame has always been good. They have a good coach and a good offense. They move the ball around a lot before they take a shot, so it will be frustrating but it will be a good experience.”
“It is senior night because we want to recognize our seniors because you never know with the Covid stuff and everything,” Robinson said. “Our seniors are great young men on and of the floor and I am so proud of them and their accomplishments and how they carry themselves.”
